The massively popular and family-friendly art collective teamLab is trying its hand at the high brow.

A new production of Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, the stormy and bloody “Turandot,” comes to Tokyo after its 2022 premiere in Geneva. The production, performed by Tokyo Nikikai Opera, runs Feb. 23 to 26 at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan, with musical direction by Diego Matheuz, stage direction by Daniel Kramer and stage design and scenography by teamLab.

(It’s 2023 and opera is overdue for a bit of a glow up, so it makes sense for producers to try and reach new audiences by working with the crowd-pleasing teamLab. To that end, this review focuses primarily on the artistry of the show.)