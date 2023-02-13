Foreign and domestic tourists are venturing out again only to find that Japan’s cultural landscape has changed significantly since COVID-19 first led to restrictions on public gatherings in 2020.

Travelers will first notice some of the major closures that have occurred since then. TeamLab Borderless Odaiba has shut its doors for good, while the Edo-Tokyo Museum has been closed for renovations until 2025.

Japan’s remaining 6,000 or so museums face a unique challenge as they look to find ways of remaining relevant in the face of changing audience preferences.