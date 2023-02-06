Musician and composer Masa Takumi won the Grammy Award for best global music album at the 65th annual installment of the event in Los Angeles Sunday night, becoming the first Japanese artist to ever win the category.

The 44-year-old creator, born Masanori Takumi, won for “Sakura,” his fifth full-length solo album released last September. The eight-song collection showcases Takumi using traditional instruments such as koto, shamisen and bansuri (Indian flute), along with touches of modern bass and percussion.

In a description of “Sakura,” Takumi’s website states: “Each spring the presence of cherry blossoms gives us a moment of utmost elegance. With the fleeting nature of this beauty in mind, its blossoming essence is cherished. Through the creation of this album I have given cherry blossoms the ability to bloom not only in the spring but year round in each and every moment of our lives.”