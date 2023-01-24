Japanese anime director Makoto Shinkai’s animated feature “Suzume” has been included in the competition lineup for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, which was announced Monday.

The movie, whose Japanese title is “Suzume no Tojimari,” (Suzume’s Locking Up) is the first Japanese film to compete for the Golden Bear award since 2021, when director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Guzen to Sozo” (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy) received the second-most important Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

“Suzume” is also the first Japanese animated work in competition in 21 years, since director Hayao Miyazaki’s “Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi” (Spirited Away) won the Golden Bear award in 2002.