While absorbing the rhythms of Philip Rowland’s short poetry in “An Open Parenthesis,” there’s a wondrous sense of a maestro at play with meaning and lyricism through the precise arrangement of words.

An Open Parenthesis, by Philip Rowland.
126 pages
ISOBAR PRESS, Poetry.

The Tokyo-based poet and editor of the short poetry journal Noon expands the expectations of a typical poetry collection in this luminous, multilayered read. Rowland composed “An Open Parenthesis,” his fourth book of poetry, as nine interwoven sequences that repeat motifs of music, parenthood, otherness, time and lyrical experimentation. These interlinking themes allow the entries to be read as both separate entities and parts of a complete work.

