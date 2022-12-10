  • In her semi-autobiographical work about a woman straddling two cultures as she cares for her aging parents in Japan and her husband and children in the United States, author Hiromi Ito incorporates the voices of Japanese poets and authors who came before her to create a 'generic chimera,' as described by translator Jeffrey Angles. | GETTY IMAGES
    In her semi-autobiographical work about a woman straddling two cultures as she cares for her aging parents in Japan and her husband and children in the United States, author Hiromi Ito incorporates the voices of Japanese poets and authors who came before her to create a “generic chimera,” as described by translator Jeffrey Angles. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Hiromi Ito’s “The Thorn Puller” tugs the reader in two directions at once. First, into the guts and gore of ordinary human struggle: the pains of growing older, fraught relationships with loved ones and struggles to juggle a career and childrearing. Then, into the realm of the cosmic: broken curses, received blessings and the legends of spirits and the book’s namesake, Togenuki Jizo, the “thorn-pulling bodhisattva.”

The Thorn Puller, by Hiromi Ito,
Translated by Jeffrey Angles.
300 pages
STONE BRIDGE PRESS, Fiction.

In this way, Ito folds in the mythic with the mundane to connect the everyday types of suffering with the most divine kind of metamorphosis. This shapeshifting work flexes innovative literary devices while maintaining a Joycean directness in its approach to the crude banalities of life.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW