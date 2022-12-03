  • Junko Takase’s 'Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasu Yoni' may leave readers craving instant ramen instead of delicious meals and desserts. | GETTY IMAGES
    Junko Takase’s “Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasu Yoni” may leave readers craving instant ramen instead of delicious meals and desserts. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Junko Takase’s “Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasu Yoni” is a rare work that makes good food seem rather unsavory.

The novel that won the Akutagawa Prize this July is a deceptively mundane story depicting the everyday work life of three co-workers. It seems at first like a typical Japanese work place drama, poking fun at various office stereotypes. But the book also takes to task a “given” of urbane society (not just in Japan, although it’s certainly a mainstay of Japanese pop culture): the exaltation of foodie culture and the pursuit of deliciousness. The title, which roughly translates to “I wish to be able to eat delicious food,” suggests a story filled with loving depictions of gourmet scenes and smells — but the reality is much less appetizing. (At time of writing an English translation hasn’t been announced.)

Oishii Gohan ga Taberaremasu Yoni, by Junko Takase.
162 pages
KODANSHA, Fiction.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW