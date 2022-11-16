By his own account, Haruki Murakami is nobody special.
In his newly translated book of essays, “Novelist as a Vocation,” the beloved author contends, over and over, that he’s a rather mediocre person — “the type who’s always shown to the worst tables at restaurants” — who’s just good at sticking to a boring routine and working hard. These skills, he writes, and a series of auspicious introductions in 1990s New York are what led to his meteoric rise to global literary fame.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.