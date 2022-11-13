  • Hideaki Takizawa jumped on social media to play pranks on netizens after stepping away from his position as company vice president at Johnny & Associates. | KYODO
If you’re following Japanese youth culture, you’re sure to have been watching the events at Johnny & Associates unfold with a bowl of popcorn. The past two weeks have been dizzying for the entertainment powerhouse.

On Oct. 31, company vice president and head of the Johnny’s Island subdivision, Hideaki Takizawa, stepped away from the talent agency. In the days that followed, Takizawa launched an official Twitter account, where he described himself in his bio as an “adventurer” and posted cryptic messages that included an upside-down letter about the future. If his career path isn’t all that clear, at least he’s having a blast playing a prankster online.

