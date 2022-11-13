If you’re following Japanese youth culture, you’re sure to have been watching the events at Johnny & Associates unfold with a bowl of popcorn. The past two weeks have been dizzying for the entertainment powerhouse.
On Oct. 31, company vice president and head of the Johnny’s Island subdivision, Hideaki Takizawa, stepped away from the talent agency. In the days that followed, Takizawa launched an official Twitter account, where he described himself in his bio as an “adventurer” and posted cryptic messages that included an upside-down letter about the future. If his career path isn’t all that clear, at least he’s having a blast playing a prankster online.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.