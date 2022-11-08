Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref. – Yayoi Kusama and Hiroshi Sugimoto are two giants of the art world known for their monumental visions and the force of their individual self-expression.
In new spaces on Naoshima that opened in March, these two Japanese artists are transformed, becoming more like mirrors and vessels in the colossal playground of Tadao Ando, reflecting back the aesthetic of the renowned architect. Taking the wider view of Kusama and Sugimoto’s own creative realms into account, what these spaces offer is a fascinating display of clashing star power.
