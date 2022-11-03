We’re living in an era when many people spend as much time gazing at images of food as they do actually eating it. All the same, good food movies are as rare as a last-minute reservation at Sukiyabashi Jiro: The alchemy that goes into creating a perfect meal doesn’t typically lend itself to the narrative requirements of a two-hour drama.

Maybe that’s why some of the most satisfying foodie fare to come out of Japan recently has been TV series such as “Midnight Diner” and “Solitary Gourmet”: episodic, gently paced shows in which the story is mostly just an aperitif for whatever is on the menu.