  • SHARE

One of the first things you’ll see at the Sumida Mukojima Expo is a 150-centimeter photo of a penis.

Carved from the earth under the foundations of the ramshackle Kyojima Eki building, the central hub of the festival, this is the work of the Kusamura Mad Rat art collective. The dark and musty room is filled with the sounds of high-pitched voices squealing, “Sugoi! Sugoi!” (Wow!), as a photograph of an actual phallus is projected onto the mound.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW