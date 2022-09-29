Mainstream films based on manga often fit into a template, including a convoluted plot and cartoonish performances, to replicate their bestselling source matter on the screen to please fans.
And then there is Yuki Tanada’s touching and disturbing drama “My Broken Mariko.” Based on a web comic by Waka Hirako and co-scripted by Tanada, the film ventures into extremes of emotion and action, but its storyline, for all its back-and-forth between past and present, is basically simple, and its dramatic force, elemental. Also, its two main protagonists are anything but cartoons.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.