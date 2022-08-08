Even when snaking through the deeper parts of the Naeba Ski Resort by myself, I never felt alone at this year’s Fuji Rock Festival. All I had to do was open Twitter, where everyone was talking about the goings-on — even if they were thousands of kilometers away.
The three-day musical event had long been a gathering that could only be experienced by trekking out to the mountains of Niigata Prefecture every summer. Since 2018, though, the festival has teamed up with YouTube to livestream select performances for free.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.