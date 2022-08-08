Even when snaking through the deeper parts of the Naeba Ski Resort by myself, I never felt alone at this year’s Fuji Rock Festival. All I had to do was open Twitter, where everyone was talking about the goings-on — even if they were thousands of kilometers away.

The three-day musical event had long been a gathering that could only be experienced by trekking out to the mountains of Niigata Prefecture every summer. Since 2018, though, the festival has teamed up with YouTube to livestream select performances for free.