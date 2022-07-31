  • Erika Kobayashi's 'Trinity, Trinity, Trinity' is set nine years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. In this world, a disease known as Trinity begins afflicting old people. | GETTY IMAGES
    Erika Kobayashi's “Trinity, Trinity, Trinity” is set nine years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. In this world, a disease known as Trinity begins afflicting old people. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

How has our history of nuclear warfare affected us through multiple generations? What consequences of that are we still unable to come to terms with? Novelist and visual artist Erika Kobayashi explores such questions in her speculative thriller “Trinity, Trinity, Trinity,” skillfully translated by Brian Bergstrom.

Set nine years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the book follows an unnamed narrator who, alongside her sister, must care for her elderly bedridden mother and daughter as Japan prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)