Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular manga series "Yu-Gi-Oh!," has been found dead, NHK and other media reported Thursday. He was 60.
Takahashi, whose real name is Kazuo Takahashi, was found floating while wearing snorkeling gear in the waters off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, NHK quoted authorities as saying. Coast guard officials confirmed that the body was Takahashi's on Thursday, it said.
