After the scandals, the stadium controversy, the protests, the postponement, the corruption allegations, the colossal cost, the health fears, the heat and the hubris: what, really, was it all for?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as both one of the strangest and the most anticlimactic Games in living memory. It was a ¥1.45 trillion ($11.3 billion) pageant that the general public couldn’t attend, the greatest success of which — beyond the various records set and barriers broken — was that nothing really awful happened.