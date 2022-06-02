Music fans, this summer looks to be a good one. After two years of cancellations, being told not to cheer and Zoom raves, the festival lineup appears to be returning to normal for 2022.

The biggest news on this front is the return of the “big four” of Japanese concert events. Fuji Rock Festival (July 29-31) technically happened last year but was held with audience caps and limited to domestic acts only. This summer it returns to its usual strategy of big-name overseas acts with Vampire Weekend, Jack White and Halsey headlining. There will also be a return of alcohol sales, though Fuji is going to stick with antivirus measures like mask requirements.