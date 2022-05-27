  • In this file photo taken on June 8, 2016, actor Ray Liotta attends a 'Shades of Blue' promotional event in California. Liotta died earlier this week at the age of 67. | AFP-JIJI
Los Angeles – Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s gangster classic “Goodfellas,” has died suddenly in the Dominican Republic, officials and police said Thursday. He was 67.

Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died in his sleep.

