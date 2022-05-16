London – Artists have been shining a light on the lives of Japanese women living in Britain since 1945 so that the wider community can get a better understanding of the pressures faced by an often overlooked minority group.
A theater company has been using exhibitions and drama based on an oral history project called “Tsunagu/Connect” to show the highs and lows the women experienced as they navigated new lives thousands of kilometers from their home country.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.