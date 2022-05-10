On Monday night, a 58 year-old silkscreen by Andy Warhol sold at Christie’s for a record $195 million.
The superlatives abound: With the stroke of a gavel, it became the most expensive 20th century artwork to ever sell at auction; the most expensive American artwork to ever sell at auction; and the second most expensive publicly sold artwork in history. (The $450 million Leonardo da Vinci is still in first place.) Dealer Larry Gagosian, who was in the room, was the winning bidder.
