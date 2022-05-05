Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs” has had an outsized influence on the horror genre since its release in 1991, contributing to an unending flow of movies, documentaries and bingeable series about serial killers.

But no one has yet topped Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of Hannibal Lecter — a man of wit, taste and an insatiable appetite for human flesh.

Even so, Sadawo Abe proves to be a worthy contender as a friendly baker turned murderous monster in Kazuya Shiraishi’s riveting psychological thriller “Lesson in Murder.”

Lesson in Murder ( Shikei ni Itaru Yamai ) Rating







3.5 out of 5 Run Time 128 mins. Language Japanese Opens May 6

Based on a novel by Riu Kushiki, the film even follows a story arc similar to Demme’s classic. A college student, Masaya Kakei (Kenshi Okada), interviews convicted serial killer Yamato Haimura (Abe) — and becomes the subject of Yamato’s probing intelligence and devious manipulation. Their relationship resembles that of Hannibal and the determined-but-green FBI agent played by Jodie Foster.

The film starts with Masaya receiving a letter from Yamato, now on death row, asking him to visit. We then see in flashbacks why Yamato, once a popular baker with his own bustling shop, belongs in prison. At a cabin deep in the countryside, he methodically tortured and killed teenagers — his preferred ages being 18 or 19 — and planted a new tree over the ashes of each victim. By the time he was arrested on suspicion of murdering 23 teens and one adult woman, he had a long, straight line.

Before Yamato’s crimes were uncovered, Masaya — a sensitive loner who hates his coldhearted father (Takuji Suzuki) and pities his mild-mannered mother (Miho Nakayama) — was a regular at his bakery. When they finally meet again in prison, Yamato fondly recalls how Masaya, then a shy junior high school student, would always order a “BLT and OJ.” “Good memories,” he says. “I felt calmer talking to you.”

While stoically accepting his death sentence, Yamato claims there’s one victim he isn’t responsible for — a 26-year-old company employee. “Why strangle a woman over 20?” he asks disdainfully. Masaya, now a law student, decides to investigate.

As Masaya doggedly searches for the truth, the film mixes in elements of crime procedurals, family dramas and coming-of-age stories that seem to belong in different movies. Okada, who has only been acting professionally since 2018, appears miscast at first. For one thing, he is too good-looking to be entirely credible as the friendless Masaya. For another, he comes across as not only emotionally damaged but also rather passive and colorless.

But Masaya becomes a stronger, more assertive presence in the film’s second half as his investigation takes on a more personally disturbing and even physically dangerous dimension. Also, the troubles of his dysfunctional family become more than melodramatic pot stirring when his mother’s connection to Yamato’s own dark past emerges.

Still, Ryo Takada’s script relies heavily on the sort of convenient coincidences and twists that make the story feel all-too-neatly constructed to meet the demands of the plot.

But Abe’s Yamato — with his pasty-faced grin that charms and chills and his mind so incisive and morally corrupt — is terrifyingly compelling. Is he evil? His victims, whose agonies the film depicts with a disturbing, close-up realism, would say yes. But as a talkative old farmer and former neighbor tells Masaya, “He was a friendly guy.” And I’m sure Hannibal would approve of his baguettes.

