Before Yu-Gi-Oh!, Duel Masters or even Pokemon became card-game staples in Japan, an American import cast a spell over fans here.

Magic: The Gathering, created by Richard Garfield and first published by Wizards of the Coast in 1993, is considered the gold standard of the collectable card game genre, having spawned countless imitators, tributes and spinoffs over its 29 years as a tabletop touchstone.

The fantasy game, in which two or more players take turns battling with cards that represent powerful spells and mythical creatures, expanded overseas in 1994 with German, French and Italian-language editions. It found an even more welcoming audience when Magic’s fourth edition reached Japan in 1995.

“The Japanese market is our most important market outside of the United States both from a consumer standpoint, and as a source of inspiration for creative elements,” Mark Rosewater, Magic’s head designer at Wizards of the Coast, tells The Japan Times.

While Wizards of the Coast — which also publishes the iconic roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons — did not divulge specific sales figures for Japan, it recorded a record $1 billion profit in 2021 according to parent company Hasbro.

In total, 17 core sets and 81 expansion sets have been released in Japanese, comprising thousands of unique cards — a daunting task for translators tasked with ensuring that players can not only play the game correctly but enjoy the extensive lore built by its creative team.

“We put a huge amount of time and effort into taking a brand, which had been initially produced in the United States, and crafting an amazing entertainment experience for our Japanese fans,” says Hiromi Iwasaki, APAC brand manager at Wizards of the Coast’s Japanese regional office. “We also pay particular attention to our marketing activations to ensure they really resonate with our Japanese community, rather than simply translating from English into Japanese.”

Magic’s popularity in Japan has been driven largely by the country’s competitive scene. Japanese players swept the Pro Player of the Year award between 2005 and 2009, and five have become world champions — most recently Yuta Takahashi, whose 2021 victory took place on Arena, Magic’s free-to-play digital platform, due to the pandemic.

Yokohama became the first non-U.S. city to host the world championships in 1999, and Japan has hosted 73 of the game’s Grand Prix events, drawing praise for its players’ manners at the table even in the heat of competition.

Naoya Ishihama, an employee at one of a handful of stores in Japan specializing in Magic: The Gathering, says he was drawn to the card game in part because veteran players were more welcoming than those of other games. | DAN ORLOWITZ

“We often receive great feedback from overseas players that Japanese players are very polite,” Iwasaki says. “You can see this when our players greet each other at the start and end of games, and how they treat their opponents throughout.”

At TokyoMTG, one of a handful of stores in Japan that specialize in the game, employee Naoya Ishihama says he was drawn to Magic as a high school student by the culture of respect — noting that veteran players were more welcoming than those of other games, and eagerly offered advice.

“My first impression was that even though they were complete strangers, they were very kind,” Ishihama recalls. “Players of other games just recommend strong and expensive cards. But Magic players would ask about my budget and how I wanted to play. … There’s less of a focus on power and more on the freedom players have to pick a playing style.”

Beyond fantasy-centric lore such as wizards and dragons, Magic frequently draws from both modern and ancient themes to fuel its world building. Ancient Egyptian myths, viking legends and European fairy tales have all inspired sets in recent years.

The game’s first exploration into Japanese culture began in 2004 when Wizards of the Coast released a block of three expansions set in the mythical world of Kamigawa, where elements inspired by Shinto and samurai intertwined with Magic’s overarching narrative of interplanar conflict.

While the play mechanics introduced in the block didn’t always resonate with players, the lure of a Japan-inspired setting made it all but certain that the game would eventually return to Kamigawa.

The wait ended in February with the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, which added a heavy dose of cyberpunk to the mix as it advanced the setting hundreds of years forward.

“We’ve never tried to push the boundaries as much as this time around,” says art director Zack Stella in a video on the game’s YouTube channel. “We knew we wanted (to bring) Kamigawa 1,200 years in the future, so the task there was to figure out what the future looks like.”

In updating the Kamigawa setting, designers had to consider not only what would best fit the setting of the game but how to respectfully represent the Japanese culture they were drawing inspiration from — even if that meant omitting certain elements.

“One thing we wanted to avoid was using Okinawan weapons because there’s a complicated history between Japan and Okinawa of imperialism and cultural appropriation,” says cultural consultant James Mendez Hodes. “So we didn’t want to have, for example, nunchucks or sai (a pronged dagger) represented on mainland Japanese characters.

“Unless we have a decision that we’re actively making about how to include Ryukyuan culture in a Japanese set, casually including signifiers from it feels appropriative.”

While Neon Dynasty features nods to some of Japan’s most well-known pop cultural staples — including references to anime such as “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” “Akira” and the “Gundam” series — Mendez insists that designers took great efforts to showcase Japan’s own interpretation of its culture.

“When we looked at pop culture and unrealistic depictions of ninja or samurai or spirits, we wanted to focus on not the Western gaze attitude — the lies told by outsiders — but the lies that a culture tells about itself,” Mendez says. “Within Japanese martial arts, there are lots of common legends and stories of things that clearly could never have actually happened in real life. But the fact that it is a lie that gets told and retold is really, really important.”

A 2018 exhibition in Tokyo celebrating Magic: The Gathering’s 25th anniversary drew 11,000 fans. | WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Neon Dynasty has proven a hit with players — Wizards of the Coast says it’s on track to become one of the top three best-selling sets in the game’s history — as well as with collectors hunting for dozens of cards boasting alternate artwork by Japanese illustrators. Among the most popular are those featuring work by Kojima Productions art director Yoji Shinkawa and “Fist of the North Star” illustrator Tetsuo Hara, and a series based on ukiyo-e woodblock prints.

It’s the culmination of a strategy that began with the 2019 set War of the Spark, which featured art from celebrated Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano among others. The prior year, an exhibition in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward celebrating Magic’s 25th anniversary drew 11,000 attendees, highlighting local passion for the game.

“(War of the Spark) was the start of an experiment to see if the players would accept Japanese art,” Ishihama says. “They’ve been testing art styles — pop, kawaii, casual — because they can clash with Magic’s established art style.

“By seeing the players’ responses they’ve learned how far they can push the envelope, and Neon Dynasty was a great opportunity to implement that on a wider scale.”

While Wizards of the Coast flirted with pop-culture crossovers for its collector-geared Secret Lair series, it was the May 2020 release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths that opened the door for bigger efforts when a set of Godzilla-themed cards drew rave reviews.

“(Ikoria was) all about giant monsters mutating and fighting each other, and our creative approach took inspiration from many Japanese kaijū (giant monster) stories,” Rosewater says. “We knew that we wanted to do something special with an outside partner for Ikoria, and it was a dream come true to be able to work with Toho Company to bring their iconic monsters to Magic.

Japan’s robust competitive Magic: The Gathering scene has produced five world champions. | WIZARDS OF THE COAST

“(What) we learned from Ikoria was how powerful and popular Japanese culture is globally. It led us to invest more in exploring ways that we can better integrate Japanese cultural elements into our global brand, and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty can be seen as one step in that direction.”

Neon Dynasty’s release was also backed by an extensive publicity campaign that included a 58-page manga, an original animated video featuring Ling tosite sigure vocalist TK, a virtual art gallery and even a collaboration with virtual idol Hatsune Miku.

While some American and European players have voiced skepticism at the game’s recent reliance on pop-culture crossovers — sets featuring geek staples Warhammer 40K and “The Lord of the Rings” are scheduled for release in the next two years, and a 2021 release raised eyebrows for its wink-and-a-nod references to a certain school of wizardry — Ishihama is bullish on their ability to bring new blood to the community, which has long wrestled with the question of how to draw in casual fans.

“Magic players aren’t going to stop playing because of a collaboration with Hatsune Miku,” he says. “Collaborations don’t change the game’s fundamentals. … But there are definitely people who will see that video, wonder what the game is about and come to our store.

“There are no negatives from that sort of thing, only positives. I’m sure (Neon Dynasty’s promotional campaign) took a lot of resources, but I hope they’ll keep doing it.”