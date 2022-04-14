Road movies are a quintessential Hollywood genre, often set in the wide-open spaces of the American West. The 1971 classic “Two-Lane Blacktop” wouldn’t have been the same if the characters had been driving through Vermont instead of the Arizona desert.

In “Phoenix Goes On,” the shambolic, heartwarming follow-up to his 2018 stoner buddy movie “Smokin’ on the Moon,” director Kanata Wolf references the “Two-Lane Blacktop” period with his two protagonists’ vintage ride — a gorgeous lime-green Chevy Impala convertible.

Also, despite its setting in rural Japan, the film revels in an anything-can-happen freedom that recalls the inspiration of so many hippie-era road trips: Jack Kerouac’s 1957 novel “On the Road.”

Phoenix Goes On ( Niwatori, Fenikkusu )







3 out of 5 Run Time 104 mins. Language Japanese Opens April 15

The picaresque story works as a stand-alone, if one with links to characters from “Smokin’ on the Moon.” Other carryovers are the saturated colors and crude-but-cute animated images that give the film the mood of a weed-enhanced dream.

The film opens with pals Rakuto (Ryo Narita) and Sota (Arata Iura) zooming down the road without a care and nothing resembling a story in sight, which made me wonder if I was in for a feature-length music video, with the volume of the jazzy score turned up high. But the narration, supplied by the older and marginally more mature Sota, gives context to the on-screen hijinks. Meanwhile, inserted shots of a bride (Mary Sara) excitedly preparing for her wedding hint at a final destination.

The plot, such as it is, revolves around reformed drug dealer Rakuto’s quest to find a mythical phoenix said to reside up in the mountains — but which mountains?

Meanwhile, shots of pill packets and talk of metastasis suggest that Sota may be taking the last trip on his bucket list. Adding to that impression are the videos he is constantly shooting with the aim, he says, of “making a record of my life to leave something behind.”

On the way, the pair meet folks who range from the odd but friendly, such as two dirt-caked farmers who are rappers in their off hours, to the creepy and scary, including a bug-eyed bartender who serves them blackened insects and commands them to enjoy their food. The strangeness of their journey hits its peak, however, when they are captured by a group of costumed S&M practitioners who usher them into a castle in the dead of night and order them to participate in their painful revels. The heroes instead run for their lives.

These encounters with the cartoonishly bizarre, which threaten to become tiresome, are offset by more inspirational interactions with an elderly temple priest who muses on the meaning of life (“Now is everything,” he intones) and a theater owner who treats them to a private screening of a mysterious short film that leaves Sota in tears.

Do they find the phoenix? Best not to answer, only to say that they have a more important destination waiting for them, long after their trip is over.

Playing the two leads, Narita and Iura complement each other — the former’s rubber-faced clowning grounded by the latter’s delicately shaded acting — while giving the impression of enjoying each other’s company and the ride.

With them in the driver’s seat, I enjoyed a film I might have otherwise found self-indulgently annoying. So my final advice is this: Your mileage may vary.

