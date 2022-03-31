Goofball buddies on the road or on the run have long been a comedy staple in cinema, regardless of the country. Yaji and Kita, the bumbling heroes of Jippensha Ikku’s early 19th-century picaresque novel “Shank’s Mare,” have inspired many film versions. Among Hollywood examples are Harry and Lloyd — played by Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey, respectively — from the 1994 cult classic “Dumb and Dumber,” though it is hard to tell which was which.

“Two Outs Bases Loaded,” a vapid action comedy starring Mizui Itagaki and Alan Abe, the latter from the boy band 7Order, would seem to be in the same knockabout line. Scripted by Eiji Uchida and directed by Hirokazu Fujisawa, the film follows the numbskull misadventures of Ichi (Abe) and Hachi (Itagaki), two inseparable pals who were once stars of their high school baseball team but saw their dreams of triumph at a national tournament derailed due to a scandal.

When the story begins, 10 years have passed and the boys, now scruffy druggies, are trying to get high on cocaine — and failing since they have mistakenly purchased white flour instead of the real thing. (No one in the film ingests any illegal substance, save for one character who takes a puff of what may or may not be a joint.)

Two Outs Bases Loaded ( Tsu Auto Furu Besu )







1.5 out of 5 Run Time 97 mins. Language Japanese Opens Now showing

Needing money for their next score, they decide to sell Ichi’s prized Gibson Les Paul 1959 guitar to a beefy Japanese-Brazilian, Antonio (Shinji Nira). Driving to the meeting site in a purple muscle car lent to them by a gang boss named Philopon (Takenori Goto), they get only ¥100,000 for the guitar since Antonio claims it’s a replica. Afterward, on their way to a rendezvous with their dealer, Chabo (Shoki Morohoshi), Hachi is distracted by two teenage girls and lightly bumps a yellow minicar.

Out pops two burly gangsters and their laconic boss, Onihei (Kiyohiko Shibukawa), who demand outrageous compensation for their “injuries” and drive off in the purple car as a “loaner.” Knowing that Philopon will be murderously angry once he learns his car is missing, the now desperate pair idiotically decide to keep their appointment with Chabo.

The ensuing action follows the same harum-scarum pattern, with the boys serendipitously reconnecting with figures from their baseball past. One is their former team manager, Saki (Haruka Kudo), with a penchant for drugs herself and in possession of a stolen black Mercedes Benz owned by Onihei. Despite all the automotive hardware on display, the film features not a single car chase.

Instead, the stakes, though not the tension, escalate as two cartoonish cops step in to crack down on our heroes. Meanwhile, a hapless drug mule finds himself ping-ponging between warring gangsters who want the contents of his insides. Played by talented character actor Shinsuke Kato, he provides most of the film’s few laughs.

The story, however, takes a serious turn as Ichi and Hachi realize they have hit a dead-end that may prove fatal. Wanting to get back to the grooves they had as teenagers, they band together with Saki to plot an escape and a life reboot. This is all predictable enough — flashbacks to the boys’ high school glory days signal it — but it is also unconvincing and, worse, boring.

As the Farrelly brothers astutely realized when they created Harry and Lloyd, you can’t fix stupid. A lesson Fujisawa would be wise to learn.

