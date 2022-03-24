“Adam by Eve” isn’t technically a documentary, but it could be. With a general lack of documentaries on the state of J-pop available to non-Japanese speakers, this 59-minute film succeeds in catching up viewers on what is going on with the current artistic state of the genre.

Currently streaming on Netflix and billed as a “live in animation,” “Adam by Eve” combines real-world footage with animated sequences overseen by Studio Khara. There is a plot — a high school girl searches for her best friend as the world around her warps into something more fantastical — but the film is more about submerging viewers in a surreal experience through music and imagery, a sort of anime version of The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

It’s a fitting vibe for a work centered on Japanese musician Eve, who makes sporadic appearances throughout the film and whose songs provide its soundtrack. Eve’s animated music videos have proven to be as effective as his uptempo rock in establishing him one of the country’s emerging stars. He has also been gaining some attention with overseas fans after providing the theme song to anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen” last year.

Directed and edited by Nobutaka Yoda, “Adam by Eve” is basically a multisong music video in the vein of Daft Punk’s “Interstella 5555” that offers an overview of Eve’s visual and sonic aesthetic. As a look at an individual musical act, it’s a welcome change of pace from Netflix’s usually dry documentaries, which rely a bit too much on access to talking heads. In contrast, the central protagonist of “Adam by Eve,” Eve, is never clearly visible. His face is consistently blurred or obscured while the film’s trippy visuals are given center stage.

The anonymity is a trend led by acts such as Yorushika, Yoasobi and Ado, which can be interpreted as a form of rebellion to our love for overexposed Instagram influencer culture. Using animated avatars isn’t necessarily a new thing, either, but today’s young artists are trying to enhance the experience of their music with animation, one that is filled with references and in-jokes for those who are a part of the culture.

Thus, while “Adam by Eve” openly presents as a long-form music video, it essentially acts as a documentary on new musical and aesthetic trends among young J-pop creators — the link to anime being especially relevant. In the world of Japanese pop culture, being in the know means being able to name-drop musicians as well as animators.

Mainstream J-pop is also taking note. In July 2021, the pop group SixTones released an anime-style video for “Figure,” while in January they put out the similarly animated “Uyamuya” — both dubbed the “YouTube” versions. Record labels are also using the aesthetic to release older city pop tracks such as Miki Matsubara’s 1979 hit “Mayonaka no Door: Stay With Me.”

Around the world, music isn’t just an audio-only experience, and hasn’t been for quite some time. A flashy music video can make you go viral, while thousands choose to decompress daily with the Lo-Fi Hip-Hop girl. Japanese artists such as Eve are leaning into their country’s rich history of visual art to complement their songs, and finding a new way to present Japanese music to the world.

“Adam by Eve” is streaming now on Netflix.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.