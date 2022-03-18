Eiko Ishibashi pops up in some interesting places. Over the past year, she has soundtracked an Oscar contender, released a string of engrossing electroacoustic compositions on Bandcamp, and appeared on NHK’s year-end music show, “Kohaku Uta Gassen,” as part of pop star Gen Hoshino’s band.

Until a few years ago, Ishibashi was routinely described as a singer-songwriter, but that tag no longer fits. She’s a composer, improviser, multi-instrumentalist and session musician. And above all, she’s an ardent cinephile.

“It’s almost like I don’t really like music,” she jokes, speaking via video chat from her home in Yamanashi Prefecture. “I’m just watching movies all the time.”

If you’ve been keeping up with Japanese cinema — or cinema, period — over the past year, you’ve probably heard her contributions to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” which is up for four Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards, including best picture. Ishibashi’s languid, jazz-inflected score plays an unobtrusive but crucial role in the film, and that’s just the way she likes it.

“It’s such a disappointment when a film has lousy music,” she says. “If the music is good, it becomes part of the movie, so it doesn’t leave much impression ― and I mean that in a good way.”

Nonetheless, her “Drive My Car” soundtrack has found plenty of fans. The influential British movie critic Mark Kermode pronounced it his favorite film score of 2021. Released as a standalone album on vinyl and digital formats in January, it earned an 8.0 rating on music website Pitchfork.

Ishibashi says she’s also noticed an influx of new faces at her gigs in Japan since the film’s theatrical release here last summer.

Eiko Ishibashi’s soundtrack for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ complements the film’s restrained visuals to draw in the audience.

“I don’t really know without asking them directly, but I think the younger people in the crowd are there because they’ve seen the movie,” she says, and laughs. “If they were expecting to hear something like the soundtrack, I don’t think they’ll be coming back.”

“Drive My Car” sits at the more conventional end of Ishibashi’s oeuvre, which stretches from abstract art pop to experimental electronics. She’s fond of montages and subtle sleights of hand, melding acoustic instruments and vocals with synthesizers, field recordings and shortwave radio transmissions.

Listening to her music can feel like dozing off on a train, evoking the flood of memories and associations that comes as your mind teeters on the threshold of sleep.

“When you’re in that zone between dreaming and wakefulness, I feel like there’s no limit to your imagination, and the things that might come to mind,” she says.

On her masterful 2018 album, “The Dream My Bones Dream,” Ishibashi turned an act of historical remembering into a kind of seance. It was inspired by a photograph of her grandfather working on the South Manchuria Railroad, during Japan’s occupation of China in the 1930s and ’40s.

Realizing how little she knew about the era, she summoned its ghosts through music, singing in Mandarin and mimicking the rhythms of steam locomotives.

The album helped land her the job for “Drive My Car,” after the film’s producer, Teruhisa Yamamoto, encouraged Hamaguchi to give it a listen. The director isn’t one to smother his films with music, and he makes spare, judicious use of Ishibashi’s score.

“Hamaguchi told me that the film’s visuals might keep the audience at a distance, so he wanted the music to play the role of drawing them in,” she says.

On the soundtrack album, she has more space to develop the score’s themes, working with regular collaborators including percussionist Tatsuhisa Yamamoto, strings player Atsuko Hatano and her partner, multi-instrumentalist Jim O’Rourke. The album’s tracks incorporate sounds from the film, and she says she intended it to serve as a complement to the movie ― a kind of sonic memento.

“I’m glad people can enjoy it just as a soundtrack, but if possible, I’d rather they saw the film and then listened to it afterward,” she says.

Cinema is a constant source of inspiration for Ishibashi. Asked how movies have influenced her work, the question is apparently so vast that she’s initially stumped for how best to respond.

“I guess it’s the way they don’t always give a clear answer, or leave things hanging?” she ventures. “Even (the process of) getting lost can become the basis for a work. I think that’s the key thing I’ve taken away from films.”

This ambiguity is a quality she appreciates in another, perhaps more unlikely, inspiration: the venerable U.S. TV drama “Law & Order.” She binge-watched the show a few years ago with O’Rourke, who habitually leaves an episode playing while he prepares dinner in the evening.

We speak a few days after the return of the original “Law & Order” following an 11-year hiatus (her verdict on the season premiere: “Not bad at all”). She says she likes how the show often fails to reach a satisfactory resolution, recognizing there are problems the judicial system can’t untangle.

“You get that with film, but there aren’t many TV dramas that finish on such an uncertain note,” she says.

Her album “For McCoy” ― released on Bandcamp last year, and recently reissued on vinyl ― is an elusive, dream-like tribute to the show’s Jack McCoy, the district attorney played by Sam Waterston. Despite appearing in more than 370 episodes, he’s an enigma: what he gets up to outside work is a mystery.

“I’ve been drawn to characters like that since I was a child,” she says. “I like imagining what the rest of their lives must be like.”

Ishibashi will be performing selections from both “For McCoy” and “Drive My Car” next month, as she embarks on a short Japan tour with a full ensemble, including shows at supper-club venues Blue Note Tokyo and Billboard Live Osaka. Preparing all the music for the gigs is a headache, she says, but the setting has its appeal.

“At Blue Note, everyone is eating during the show,” she says. “I thought it would be fun to play over the sound of all that clinking cutlery.”

For more information about Eiko Ishibashi, visit eikoishibashi.net.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.