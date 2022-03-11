“Intimate Stranger” represents something of a comeback for its star, Asuka Kurosawa, and a return for its director, Mayu Nakamura. Though long in demand as a supporting actor in TV dramas and films, Kurosawa is playing her first leading role in two decades, following her breakout star turn in Shinya Tsukamoto’s 2002 cult hit “A Snake of June.”

Meanwhile, Nakamura, who made her feature debut with the 2006 youth drama “The Summer of Stickleback,” has spent much of her time since making documentaries, including her 2019 film about political activist Kunio Suzuki.

“Intimate Stranger,” which premiered in the Nippon Cinema Now section at last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival and is showing in select theaters throughout Japan, tells the story of Megumi (Kurosawa), a middle-aged woman whose search for her missing teenage son leads her into a strangely close relationship with a young con artist, Yuji (Fuju Kamio), who claims to know the lost boy.

The film had a long gestation, with Nakamura writing an early version of the script about the time she directed “The Summer of Stickleback.” ”A lot of things have changed since then,” she says in a joint interview with Kurosawa. “When the film finally took shape, the coronavirus was spreading, so we decided to change the setting to (take place during) the pandemic.”

In addition to making extensive script rewrites, Nakamura spent a long time searching for her lead. “It was not a role that just anyone could play,” she says. Her quest led her to Kurosawa, after viewing the actor’s work in not only “A Snake of June,” in which she plays a telephone counselor who is sexually harassed by a stalker, but also Sion Sono’s dark thriller “Cold Fish” (2010) and Takahisa Zeze’s “Sanctuary” (2006). In particular, Kurosawa’s portrayal of a mother searching for her lost child in “Sanctuary” resonated with Nakamura.

“In that film, Ms. Kurosawa had many different faces: erotic, scary, a normal woman, a mother,” the director says. “In France, there are people like Isabelle Huppert and Juliette Binoche who can play many different roles, but in Japan, there are very few like that.” And Kurosawa, she found, was one of them.

In approaching the role, Kurosawa says that she did not find it difficult to enter the mindset of Megumi, a woman who has lost both her grown son and, much earlier, her 3-month-old baby. “I myself am a mother of three children, so I could understand the emotions of a woman whose child had died a few months after birth, and whose love for it had become warped because of that tragedy,” she explains.

“However, her dubious behavior was not clear to me, and I found it difficult to understand,” she adds. “As an actress, I thought it would be better if I didn’t try to play Megumi by identifying with her. Instead, I approached the role as if I were someone who could be close to her … say, a friend.”

While shaping Megumi as a character whose motivations are not easily understood, Nakamura also wrote an ambiguous ending that chills but doesn’t explain. “I left (the ending) up to the imagination of the audience,” she says. “Depending on the viewer, the interpretation is completely different.”

Among Nakamura’s models for the film were two psychological horrors: Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Retribution” (2006) and Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” (1965). “I told everyone that I was aiming for film noir, not horror, but when I said that to people in Japan, they were like, ‘Huh?’” she says with a laugh.

Working with veteran cinematographer Tomohiko Tsuji, Nakamura shot the film in what she describes as a “normal fashion,” but in post-production she used bleach bypass, a film processing method that desaturates colors to achieve a black-and-white look. Invented by cinematographer Kazuo Miyagawa for the 1960 Kon Ichikawa film “Her Brother,” the method creates a feeling of being in interior spaces that, in their ghostly paleness, unsettles the viewer in “Intimate Stranger.”

The feature, with its stylization and hidden depths, is quite unlike Nakamura’s documentaries, which are the products of dogged reporting, not artfully filmed introspection. “I originally got into films because I wanted to do fiction, but I had a lot of trouble raising money,” she says. “But with a documentary, I could do it on my own.” That experience, however, proved useful in making “Intimate Stranger.” “When the pandemic happened, I wanted to incorporate it into the film, to shoot what was happening now,” she says. “My documentary background helped me to do that.”

The film, Kurosawa says, “is the only one of its kind, and only (Nakamura) could direct it this way. I don’t think any other director, male or female, could have done it. It’s unique.”

One thing that sets the story apart from other domestic dramas is the eroticized relationship that develops between Megumi and Yuji. As his stay at Megumi’s apartment lengthens, Yuji becomes a kind of surrogate son to the bereft woman. But before shaving Yuji with a straight razor — a method she insists on despite his initial queasiness — Megumi lathers his face with a touch like that of a lover, not a mother. But when she presses the blade to his throat, her expression suggests that, angered by his deceptions, she is debating whether to slit it. “When men get shaved by a barber there’s a fine line between fear and pleasure,” Nakamura says. “I thought that was interesting.”

Also intriguing to the director were the strong bonds between mothers and sons in Japan that struck her as exceptional when she returned to Japan after living in the United States and the United Kingdom for 14 years. “Compared to other countries, (in Japan, that bond) is very close, with the mother treating her son like a lover,” she says. “Of course, it depends on the person.”

Also different from the West, she adds, is the prevalence here of the “ore ore” (“it’s me, it’s me”) scam, in which a fraudster impersonates a mark’s son over the phone to extract cash for a supposed emergency. Yuji and his associates run such schemes in the film. “In the U.S. and Europe, when a grown son comes crying to his parents for a big sum of money, they’d hang up on him,” Nakamura says. “They’d say ‘Are you kidding?’ And in Japan, it’s always the son, never the daughter, who’s asking for the money. After being abroad for a long time, I thought of that as a symbol of Japanese society.”

As Megumi, Kurosawa adds layers that are darker and more terrifying than the “gullible mother” stereotype. “Intimate Stranger” may be a pandemic movie, but the feelings of grief and loneliness that Kurosawa portrays so brilliantly are timeless, universal and, in Megumi’s case, endless.

“Intimate Stranger” is showing now at Euro Space in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. It will be screened in cinemas nationwide at later dates. For more information, visit http://www.cine.co.jp/shinmitunatanin (Japanese only).

