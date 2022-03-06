The Soviet Union declared war on Japan on Aug. 8, 1945. Within 24 hours, the Red Army was bulldozing its way into Manchuria, a vast region in China’s northeast that had been a Japanese colony since 1931. To Japanese authorities, the shock was vicious. By then, the Kwantung Army had been reduced to a shadow of its former self, its ranks depleted by repeated requests to send reinforcements to face the Americans in the Pacific. Resistance was shambolic and soon turned into a rout. A week later, Japan surrendered. The Second World War was finally over.

Eleven Winters of Discontent: The Siberian Internment and the Making of a New Japan, by Sherzod Muminov

384 pages

HARVARD UNIVERSITY PRESS



For countless Japanese soldiers and civilians still stuck in Manchuria, however, another nightmare was about to begin: On Aug. 23, Joseph Stalin ordered that half a million of those “physically fit to work in the conditions of the Far East and Siberia” be transported to the Soviet Union and deployed across 2,000-odd work camps. Most ended up in locations east of the Urals, but a few were sent as far away as the suburbs of Leningrad. Before long, they were put to work under brutal conditions, to rebuild Soviet infrastructure and industry. The majority — and the lucky ones — were repatriated before the end of the decade, but hundreds were compelled to stay until 1956. Tens of thousands never made it home, including the son of former Prime Minister Konoe Fumimaro.

Stalin’s motivations remain nebulous to this day. In “Eleven Winters of Discontent,” a thorough and well-researched academic study — and one of the handful on this topic in English — Sherzod Muminov identifies a number of possible explanations. One is economic: After years of conflict, Soviet infrastructure was in tatters and desperately short of labor. Japanese prisoners of war, the thinking went, could help rebuild the country. Another reason was diplomatic: By keeping a large number of hostages, Stalin hoped to gain leverage in future negotiations with the Japanese government and, perhaps more importantly, the United States, who now occupied Japan.

But there might have been another motive, this one far pettier, that tilted the scales: Stalin’s resentment at the decision of President Harry S. Truman to rebuff his request, presented on Aug. 17, that the USSR be allowed to occupy the northern half of Hokkaido. At Yalta, in February 1945, the Allies had agreed that the Soviet Union would recover the island of Sakhalin and occupy the Kuriles, but nothing had been said about Hokkaido. Muminov points out that only a day before Stalin’s unexpected demand, it was clear the Soviet regime had no intention to intern any Japanese on its turf. Was a rancorous Stalin trying to get even, annoyed by Truman’s flat — and, with hindsight, prescient — refusal? That is certainly possible, but a definitive answer will have to wait until Soviet archives are fully opened.

One thing is undisputed: the bleak conditions in Soviet camps. The first winter of 1945-46 was particularly harrowing. Soviet authorities had little time to prepare for the sudden inflow of hundreds of thousands of captives, most of whom showed up wearing summer clothes and with little else to prepare for the frigid temperatures of Siberia which, in January, often plummeted to -35 Celsius. Almost everywhere, accommodation was inadequate, food insufficient and heating nonexistent. Things improved somewhat over time, but remained spartan at best. Prisoners were always hungry.

Mental hardship was equally debilitating. Propaganda and political indoctrination formed an inescapable component of life in the camps. Soviet authorities tried to instill, “through persuasion, coercion and an array of incentives,” an awareness of the role the prisoners of war had played as international aggressors and thus a recognition of their responsibility to rebuild the USSR. Captives were forced to engage in mutual criticism and compelled to take part in sham trials of their peers. There was also a camp broadsheet, the aptly-titled Nihon Shimbun, which was mandatory reading.

A rare image of Japanese women interned in the USSR, during a rally at a Soviet camp in Nakhodka. | STATE ARCHIVE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (GARF)

These “factories of the soul,” as Muminov calls them, also had another purpose: To prepare the prisoners of war for their return to Japan where, it was hoped, they would be supportive of the nascent communist movement.

These efforts yielded mixed results. Defeat had bankrupted the ideology of the Japanese empire, and many internees were hungry for “alternative explanations of the new world order.” Starved for intellectual nourishment, some took to Marxism with gusto. A small number, perhaps a few hundred, even refused to be repatriated and decided to settle down in the USSR permanently. But the vast majority just wanted to go home and get on with their lives. They parroted Soviet propaganda when they had to, but promptly ditched all of it the moment they set foot on home soil.

Reintegration was the last challenge. Those who returned prior to 1949 experienced a relatively warm welcome. But the last to go back found a nation transformed, in the throes of the Cold War, concerned about a communist fifth column and suspicious of anyone with links to the Soviet Union. For them, the struggle was far from over.