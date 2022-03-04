Trends come and go in Japan, but the Eurobeat goes on.

The BPM-busting style of dance music is encoded in J-pop’s DNA, and the sights and sounds associated with the genre have helped define how people remember the 1990s. Picture huge clubs full of revelers showing off their para para dance skills while hit songs produced by Tetsuya Komuro block out any worries about post-bubble economic woes.

“They were very happy times,” Akira Yokota, better known as DJ Boss (stylized in all caps), tells The Japan Times as he waxes nostalgic over the dawn of the Heisei Era (1989-2019). “In the ’90s, the bubble collapsed. But at the clubs, nobody felt that until the middle of the decade. It was still a vibrant time for nightlife.”

Yokota, the man behind the decks at such popular clubs as Maharaja and Velfarre, remains devoted to Eurobeat and has been a core player in the “Super Eurobeat” series since 2000. Started by major label Avex in 1990, these compilations arrived monthly for decades, delivering the newest songs to hungry audiences in Japan even as the genre became passe overseas.

While the series now sees an annual release — “The Best Of Super Eurobeat 2021” arrived in late January — Yokota continues to highlight the work of familiar Eurobeat makers (Dave Rodgers, Cherry) along with fresh faces (Italian Eurobeat idols Honey Hime). He says the process for creating the compilation remains the same — they contact Italian producers and ask them to create new songs, while the Japan side shares examples of what’s popular here to help shape the tracks.

“For the 2021 release, I gave examples like Yoasobi or Ado, and, of course, BTS is popular all over the world right now,” he says on specific references for the 2021 offering. And while a bass line on Cherry’s “Life Is a Beat” echoes Billie Eilish, for example, it soon gives way to a synth chug that could have dropped in 1996. “Super Eurobeat” remains committed to the sound.

That might be the most fitting approach for a new decade, seeing as Eurobeat has, in recent years, enjoyed newfound attention and influence. Thanks to anime and memes, the hyperactive sound of the genre has connected with zeddo jidai (Generation Z), with young musicians incorporating elements of Eurobeat into their own songs. Don’t call it a renaissance though — Eurobeat never really left.

Revving up

Eurobeat’s Japanese adventure began in the 1980s.

“It was things like Dead Or Alive, Kylie Minogue, those were playing in the discos,” Yokota says, adding that many Japanese acts covered European hits and turned them into chart gold. This is how hi-NRG tracks from German and Italian creators found their way into Japanese clubs.

One fan was Avex founder Max Matsuura. Some of the earliest releases on his Avex Trax record label in the ’90s were compilations of this European dance music — dubbed “Eurobeat” — including “Super Eurobeat,” made with assistance from Italian artist Giancarlo Pasquini, better known by his stage name Dave Rodgers.

The compilations proved foundational for the decade’s homegrown music. “Avex knew that there was a bond between the two, before anyone else did, so they focused on it,” Yokota says. This manifested itself initially by more Japanese acts covering Eurobeat, but changed the game when producer Tetsuya Komuro drew from the high-BPM style to create songs for artists such as TRF, Namie Amuro and Globe. They became smashes that helped define the very idea of J-pop — a term only introduced at the start of the ’90s.

Eurobeat was everywhere: in clubs, cars and karaoke rooms. It shaped many mid-’90s hits, including Johnny & Associates pop group V6’s chart-topping single “Take Me Higher” in 1996. It also popped up in anime, like the racing series “Initial D” (1998), and was the soundtrack to early rhythm-centered arcade games from Konami’s Bemani imprint.

As big as the sound got, Yokota remembers the situation changing as the years went on.

“Around 1997 or ’98, all of the clubs and discos started disappearing,” he says. “As those venues went away, there was no real method or way to tell people about the music.”

Hit the brakes

When people remember the early days of the Heisei Era, para para dancing tends to be the go-to choreography to recall (and mock) the times — kind of like John Travolta’s pointy disco fingers of the ’70s or the running man from the ’80s. Most of the para para routines involve complicated arm choreography while your feet simply step from left to right in time with the beat. You would see rows of young women showing off specific moves to certain tracks on the stages at the clubs, all completely synchronized in their movements.

While an important part of the Eurobeat experience in Japan, Yokota believes the elevation of para para, among other things, took focus away from the music.

“That prompted a shift from the tracks themselves to the culture. Eurobeat started becoming more about high school girls dancing to it, or fashion trends like ganguro,” he says, adding there are plenty of positives to that, but it ultimately drew attention away from what he was most passionate about.

While the scene still had enough fans to warrant the release of new “Super Eurobeat” compilations, by the early 2000s people associated it less with cool clubs and more with gimmicks like actor Takuya Kimura performing para para alongside a stable of Disney characters.

“Trends come and go,” Yokota says. “So, when the trend ends, you’re left with people thinking that the music is from a time we aren’t listening to anymore. It just becomes old.”

Changing gears

The computer game Needy Girl Overdose (known as Needy Streamer Overload outside of Japan) is the most 2020s thing around at the moment. Players assume the role of a female livestreamer whose aim is to deliver content to and interact with her followers, a commentary on our social-media-fed need for approval. And its theme tune, “Internet Overdose,” is pure Eurobeat bliss — complete with a para-para-heavy video. As the game has become more popular in recent weeks, “Internet Overdose” by producer Aiobahn and featuring vocalist Kotoko, has enjoyed a lot of attention, including appearances on the Spotify Japan Viral 50 chart.

“There were no specific directions from the staff about what I could do,” Aiobahn, whose real name is Kim Min-Seung, tells The Japan Times. He wasn’t sure why he made Eurobeat part of the song — he also references hardcore sounds from such ’90s artists as Dune, Blumchen and Paul Elstak. He credits it to his “stream of consciousness,” and how good it all sounded.

Perhaps it’s just time for it to come back? Yokota worried that the culture surrounding Eurobeat would make the music feel old, but in the internet age, time is pretty much irrelevant since everything is always on offer.

Yokota began to sense the second wave of Eurobeat after J-pop group Da Pump dropped “U.S.A.” in 2018. A semi-cover of Italian project Joe Yellow’s 1992 tune of the same name, it initially received attention online for being deeply uncool before mutating into a year-defining megahit. “It’s kind of corny, but cool, right?” he asks, admitting he was baffled as to why Da Pump were covering the track in the first place. “The people behind the scenes were probably thinking more about what it could do in the social media age.”

Indeed, the popularity of “Initial D” and its exciting race sequences has led people to place the Eurobeat songs from the show and set them to videos (albeit tongue-in-cheek) of assorted vehicular follies on YouTube and TikTok.

“I think people born in the Heisei Era and who have an otaku kishitsu (nerdlike disposition) remember all these elements,” says Aiobahn, who grew up a fan of “Initial D” and V6’s “Take Me Higher.”

Yokota shouldn’t fret, though, because the music is also being absorbed in new ways. Alongside the meme compilations are user-created playlists featuring images of cars and sometimes specific titles — “Mix For Lonely Nocturnal Driving,” “Eurobeat Mix That Will Add +50 HP To Your Car” — featuring hours of pure Eurobeat.

Younger acts like Manon and Starkids are drawing from Eurobeat, while even more creators are getting in on the internet-centric style of “hyperpop,” a mish-mash of styles that often imitates the frantic BPM of Eurobeat.

Yokota says he’ll stay focused on supporting the “Super Eurobeat” series, which could see new life if he plays his cards right. Who knows, it may soon be time to brush up on his para para moves.

