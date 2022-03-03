As sure as spring follows winter, this time of year always seems to bring a fresh crop of romantic dramas to Japanese screens, each of them ripe with sentiment and practically choking on cherry blossoms. Later this month, viewers can sob themselves silly over Netflix’s “Love Like the Falling Petals,” but in the meantime there’s the tastefully lachrymose “The Last 10 Years.”

Michihito Fujii’s film is adapted from a novel by the late Ruka Kosaka, which drew on the author’s experiences of living with a terminal illness. It’s an odd choice for a director accustomed to more cerebral fare, and Fujii — reuniting with some of the production team from his earlier films “A Family” and “The Journalist” — sometimes seems to be working at cross-purposes with the material.

Nana Komatsu stars as Matsuri, a young woman with a rare lung disorder that has left her with only another decade of life. Rather than checking items off her bucket list, she takes a vow of romantic abstinence, only to have her resolve tested when she’s reunited with an old classmate, Kazuto (Kentaro Sakaguchi).

The Last 10 Years ( Yomei Ju-nen )







2.5 out of 5 Run Time 125 mins. Language Japanese Opens March 4

You know what to expect from a movie in which the opening shot features both cherry blossoms and a hospital bed. Yet the first hour is relatively low-key and full of relatable details, much of which Matsuri captures on a camcorder gifted by a fellow patient.

The school reunion party at which she and Kazuto reconnect is believably dowdy. When he finally confesses his feelings for her, Fujii lingers on each sensation: the sound of rain, the soap suds on their hands from washing dishes. It’s rather lovely, but things go downhill from there.

The movie is good at portraying the mundane reality of living with an incurable disease, with its medication regimes and grim markers of progressive decline.

There’s a similar inexorability in the way “The Last 10 Years” gradually succumbs to the mechanics of a big-budget tearjerker. The sophistication of the film’s visual aesthetic is undermined by a gushy soundtrack by rock band Radwimps, while the final act seems to consist of nothing but close-ups of people crying.

Komatsu does her best to provide an emotional core for a story that’s on constant fast-forward, but doesn’t hit the deep notes she reached in Edmund Yeo’s “Moonlight Shadow,” a more resonant meditation on the fragility of life. Sakaguchi does well in the less showy part of Kazuto, visibly maturing as the story goes on, and the support cast — including Hana Kuroki and Yutaka Matsushige — are hard to fault.

The film’s compacted chronology and rueful tone put it in the company of recent romances such as Isao Yukisada’s “Theatre: A Love Story” and Nobuhiro Doi’s “I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet.” But it also bears a strong resemblance to Yukisada’s “Crying Out Love in the Center of the World” (2004), an overwrought weepy that did spectacular business at the Japanese box office.

Judging from the chorus of sniffles during the screening I attended, “The Last 10 Years” may pull off a similar feat, but there’s something a bit tawdry about the whole thing. As the music swells and the camera zooms in for another tear-streaked money shot, the film isn’t revealing anything profound. It just wants to make you bawl.

