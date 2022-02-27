The course of true love never did run smooth, Shakespeare tells us, and the same can be said for “Vou: Visual Poetry Tokio 1958-1978,” a new book from Isobar Press. First conceived in the late 1990s by author and poetry editor Taylor Mignon, it has taken more than 20 years of twists and turns for the collection of Japanese visual poetry to come to fruition.

Vou: Visual Poetry Tokio 1958-1978, Edited by Taylor Mignon

120 pages

ISOBAR PRESS

“I was co-editing (poetry magazine) Printed Matter from ’95,” Mignon says, “and one of the contributors was John Solt. He was translating contemporary poetry, more modernist works. In particular, he was submitting Katue Kitasono translations.”

Kitasono had been a pioneer of visual poetry in the prewar period, and later became the leader of the Vou (pronounced vow) Club, a group of artists who were at their peak in the 1960s and ’70s. “Simply put, visual poetry is a cross between art and poetry, a combination of image and letter, especially when the letter is being manipulated,” Mignon explains. The definitions are fluid, which is part of the joy of a collection that encompasses such a wide variety of work.

“It was so exciting to find another world of literature. I started looking into it and getting involved,” Mignon continues. “I saw Kazuko Shiraishi perform a lot — she was a Vou member — and I got to know Shohachiro Takahashi; I briefly met Toshihiko Shimizu; and I talked on the phone with Katsuhiko Okazaki, and then Shin Tanabe, who was one of the younger poets. So I was fortunate. I got to see the journals (published by the club) and started collecting them. We were in correspondence, exchanging letters, and I had the idea of this project. They said yes, let’s do this.”

Mignon began collaborating with Karl Young, a publisher at U.S.-based Light and Dust. “Karl had been my introduction to visual poetry back in 1992, through a series he published called ‘Word/Light Pescia,’ so he perfectly matched the project. I sent my whole collection of Vou journals out to him in the States.”

International communication back then wasn’t as instant as today, however, and the process of curating the visual poems slowed down. “We didn’t communicate well enough,” Mignon says of the delays. “It was hard because the artists (many of whom were born in the 1920s and ’30s) were dying. I felt awful, I felt so guilty that I couldn’t finish this project.”

Here, Mignon breaks off. “And then Karl died in 2017,” he says after a wave of emotion passes. With Young gone, and Mignon’s collection of journals effectively missing in the U.S., the project seemed doomed. However, not all hope was lost.

Through Kris Kondo, his cousin who was a poet and artist living in Japan, Young had made arrangements before his passing to return the archive to Mignon. “I got almost everything back,” Mignon says.

Determined to keep the project going, Mignon turned to another alumnus of Printed Matter, Paul Rossiter of Isobar Press. Without the original negatives, however, it was a challenge to reproduce the images. “We had to scan everything directly from the page,” Mignon says.

He pauses again, his emotions still strong. “This project absolutely wouldn’t have happened without Karl. He introduced me to visual poetry. It’s terrible to say that my co-editor’s death helped make the book happen but, in a way, it’s true,” he says, noting that the book, which at times seemed impossible to produce, is dedicated to the memory of Young. “It’s been a long process. In a way it’s a miracle this book even came out.”

From left: Publisher Paul Rossiter, editor Taylor Mignon and foreword author Eric Selland pose with a copy of ‘Vou: Visual Poetry Tokio 1958-1978.’

While the moving backstory gives “Vou: Visual Poetry Tokio 1958-1978” a more personal touch than many poetry anthologies, the collection is far from an exercise in nostalgia. The artists highlighted in the book are of key importance to understanding 20th-century Japanese poetry.

The works of the Vou artists are perhaps not what many readers imagine when they think of Japanese poetry. One of the aims of this book, Mignon says, “is to make a difference in trying to open up Westerners’ minds to what they’re overlooking, what they’re missing out on.” This is in part thanks to the Beat Generation, a literary movement that emerged in the U.S. in the 1950s. Due to American Beat poets such as Allen Ginsberg and Philip Whalen, who spent time in Japan and produced work that was influenced by the country’s culture, Western perceptions of Japanese poetry “are more the reductionism of haiku,” Mignon says.

The Vou artists’ works are in some ways a reaction against the Western exotification of Japanese poetry and culture. Katsuhiko Okazaki, for example, “uses images of the female form but in a sense it’s a comment on the American Beats who tended to exoticize Asian women. Shinichi Sawada uses images of Western women to respond to the same thing,” Mignon says.

While the Beat poets were mostly men, the Vou Club was more gender-balanced. “Vou was open. There were many women contributors — they weren’t discriminated against and their work was welcome,” he says, adding that his book opens and closes with two female artists, Setsuko Tsuji and Fumiko Hibino. “Personally, I think Tsuji’s work is the best. Karl really loved Hibino’s work. So we sandwiched everything else between those two.”

Eric Selland’s excellent foreword puts the visual poetry movement into historical context, and Mignon’s introductory biographies for each of the nine artists help ground the reader, but it’s the work itself that matters. Each image is presented on a page by on its own with nothing but the title.

“I do offer some commentary,” Mignon says, “but I’m not trying to tell people how to interpret the works. I have my take and I chose the images, but I think that visual poetry is more intuitive and slightly antirational. There’s a freedom where you can come up with your own interpretations.”