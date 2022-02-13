Landscape artist Marc Peter Keane’s most recent collection of essays, “Of Arcs and Circles,” pulses with wisdom. His meandering insights inspire frequent reading breaks for further contemplation, provoking an experience similar to walking around the “off-balance balance” designs of his Japanese gardens.

Of Arcs and Circles, by Marc Peter Keane

180 pages

STONE BRIDGE PRESS



As a garden expert and writer who has lived in Kyoto for more than 20 years, Keane’s essays, like his design work, are deeply influenced by Japanese aesthetics. His words loop easily from metaphysical questioning to practical observations, with clear nods to the winding structure of the Japanese zuihitsu personal essay form. “Of Arcs and Circles,” however, is not strictly for Japanophiles.

Even when considering concepts such as wabi-sabi (imperfection) or emptiness, Keane’s essays are grounded in his own experiences. His observations stem from his young adulthood in the United States, his many years in Japan as a specialist in Japanese garden design, and his home in Ithaca, New York. This blend of places expands his ideas with a touch of relatability, even for readers unfamiliar with Japanese culture or the country.

Unlike many books detailing “the Japanese experience,” Keane seems unconcerned with passing on so-called Zen knowledge or delivering thinly-veiled cultural diatribes. Instead, he plays with style and language to render a personal experience, record a moment or divulge a thought for his readers to consider. His book is a written version of the Japanese proverb “ichi-go ichi-e” (“one time, one meeting”), as each essay briefly welcomes us to the inner workings of his mind, a transient feeling of connection to be treasured and earmarked for future examination.

Throughout the book, Keane adroitly experiments with form. In the essay titled “Solace for the Tumbling Mind,” Keane observes his thought process as he walks through nature. He teeters between optimism and despair, noting that he is at first “buoyed by thoughts of a life based on trust and sanctity and abidance to natural rhythms,” but then his mind becomes “snagged on the crusted edges of wastefulness and callous indifference to the world that we also embody.” Avoiding any tidy conclusion, he leaves us with a symbol of humanity’s mark on the natural world, complicated and contradictory, as he describes approaching a polluted river. Although his initial intent is to clear the detritus, he discovers life among the litter — “a little fish lives in a spent can.” Keane is thus unable to disturb this fragile ecosystem created from our discarded trash.

Each essay is an unexpected foray into Keane’s fertile imagination. In “Dream Garden,” he crafts dreamscapes of an apocalyptic future to assert the importance of beauty to engender hope, and in “The Last God,” he questions humanity’s innate values, positing the idea that “mutations and accidental occurrences” quietly triumph over our gods of power and efficiency. “What does it say about our societies, which favor in so many ways those people who do everything correctly when in truth so many of our advancements have come from the accidental and the unintended?” he writes.

Keane provides no conclusions, but with each carefully crafted essay, he leaves his readers a little changed.