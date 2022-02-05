The Battle of Sekigahara in 1600 is one of the most significant events in Japanese history, yet the sleepy town in Gifu Prefecture where the battle took place is almost completely off the tourist trail for domestic and international sightseers. Guidebooks hardly mention it, with the surrounding areas often entirely overlooked.

“Even the Japanese think there’s nothing there, but that’s the point — most of Japan’s major battle sites have been built over or have roads running through them. Sekigahara has remained pretty much the same for 420 years,” says Chris Glenn, author of the new book, “The Battle of Sekigahara: The Greatest, Bloodiest, Most Decisive Samurai Battle Ever.”

The Battle of Sekigahara, by Chris Glenn

216 pages

FRONTLINE BOOKS



That’s not to say the town is without infrastructure or attractions, just that it hasn’t been spoiled by rampant industrialization or the worst trappings of tourism.

“The whole area has been much better preserved,” adds Glenn, who also serves as Sekigahara’s tourism ambassador. “The (Gifu Sekigahara Battlefield Memorial Museum) has been rebuilt to make it bigger, with better maps and better signage in both Japanese and English.”

The battle was the culmination of the Sengoku (Warring States) Period (1482-1573) and ended more than 150 years of civil war. The site itself sits at the western edge of Gifu Prefecture, at a bottleneck between the mountains that separate eastern and western Japan. The eastern forces, led by Tokugawa Ieyasu, faced the western forces, a coalition of clans that had supported Toyotomi Hideyoshi and were led by Ishida Mitsunari. Ieyasu won, ushering in peace under the Tokugawa shogunate and a period of national isolation.

Glenn’s book, written in an engaging and easy-to-read style, sets the scene before walking the reader through a blow-by-blow account of the battle and discussing its aftermath. Many military histories get bogged down in details, losing the reader among tactical minutiae and technical specifications — but not this one. That’s in part because of Glenn’s talent for communicating, a skill that was honed over years working as a radio presenter for Nagoya-based music station Zip-FM, and through his various TV appearances on history programs and chat shows. His obvious love and enthusiasm for the subject at hand is also a major factor.

Speaking from his home via video chat, Glenn sits in a room flanked by nine full sets of samurai armour, weapons and other relics.

“When I was 16, I came to Japan as a Rotary exchange student and spent a year in Sapporo,” he recalls. “When I was living there, one of my teachers knew that I was interested in Japanese history, particularly the samurai, so he gave me a book about the life of (Japanese swordsman and philosopher) Miyamoto Musashi by Eiji Yoshikawa. The book actually starts at the Battle of Sekigahara and, of course, that was just like a magical word to me.”

Traveling from Sapporo down to Gifu Prefecture on his own was out of the question for the teenage Glenn, however, and after a year in Japan he returned to his native Australia. But that initial spark could not be extinguished.

He returned to Japan in 1992, and moved to Nagoya in the following year to work for Zip-FM. His interest in all things samurai led to a chance encounter with an artisan who produced armour in the traditional manner.

“When he realized I was interested in samurai history and culture, he took me on as an apprentice,” he says. It was this craftsman who first took Glenn to Sekigahara, a trip that inspired him to learn more.

“My initial research involved going through Japanese books on the subject,” Glenn says. “I also talked with the staff and researchers at the original Sekigahara museum and went to public lectures. Then, I purchased a set of old diaries, accounts of the battle and a few maps and texts from the Edo Period (1603-1868). With the help of friends who read old Japanese, I went through these as well.”

After around 14 years of research, Glenn published his first book on the historic battle in 2014. It was titled, “The Battle of Sekigahara: The Greatest Battle in Samurai History,” and it led to his appointment as the tourism ambassador, which in turn led to him receiving greater access to valuable resources.

“(The ambassador position) led to an influx of translation work of various texts, books and information,” he says. “I also came into contact with other researchers who opened many more doors and avenues to information. I was able to see scrolls, maps, texts, old letters and so on that weren’t often displayed, if at all.”

It became clear that there were a number of preconceptions held by the wider public that were, in fact, untrue.

“There are popular stories told that, when you dig a little bit deeper, you find are probably not true,” he says. “Being able to do that was great, so with all this new information and a lot of new details, I decided to put out the second book.”

Flags mark the location of the Battle of Sekigahara, a major turning point in Japanese history. | COURTESY OF CHRIS GLENN

One of the most fascinating aspects of “The Battle of Sekigahara,” which is an updated version of his 2014 book, is his claim that had Ieyasu lost the battle, Japan could have been colonized by Western powers.

“Prior to Sekigahara, Toyotomi Hideyoshi was slowly opening the country and a lot of the missionaries were coming into Japan,” Glenn explains. “Of course, they weren’t there just to preach, they were looking for trade, to take over the country and take its riches back to Europe. Spain had gone to the Americas and had taken over a lot of the countries there, and it was happening in the Philippines as well. When Japan realized that, they took a dim view.”

Due to their geographic locations, the western clans were often more used to outside contact and likely would have wanted to continue opening up the country to trade with foreign nations.

The incoming missionaries, however, were slowly undermining the central authority of Hideyoshi. “They were getting a lot of samurai into their religion, and it meant that Hideyoshi was losing his power over the samurai,” Glenn says. “If the foreigners could control the major daimyo, then they could control Japan like a puppet state.

“My belief is that because the Tokugawa were strong enough to actually shut the entire nation down for 260 years, it made Japan stronger. It stopped Japan from being overtaken in the way that countries like Vietnam and the Philippines had been, and had their culture and their way of life suppressed.” A Tokugawa loss “probably would have brought an end to the samurai period much earlier.”

Sekigahara, then, really is one of the most important moments in the development of Japan as a nation. Now, with Glenn’s new book, this fascinating story is being opened up to a new audience at home and abroad.