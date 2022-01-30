The latest issue of Monkey, a magazine for English translations of Japanese literature, has a fascinating feature where literary translators discuss words, phrases or grammatical nuances they find untranslatable. It’s an interesting insight into the process by which a work of art created in one context can be transferred to another.

For Daniel Joseph, translator of Ko Machida’s explosive novella “Rip It Up” (published in Japanese as “Kiregire”), unpicking the book one word at a time would be a fool’s errand. Machida’s work has a reputation for being notoriously difficult to translate, which explains why so few of his books have made it into English so far.

Rip It Up, by Ko Machida

Translated by Daniel Joseph

144 pages

INPATIENT PRESS



“I don’t know if this is true, but I heard that a Korean translator was working on ‘Kiregire’ and eventually just gave up … A saner choice, I must say,” Joseph says.

Machida’s book is the story of the delinquent son of a wealthy Japanese family, told in a rollercoaster stream of hypnotic prose spattered with literary and pop culture allusions twisted into a dream-like narrative. “It’s a story of failure, but, despite the chaotic trappings, it’s a very quotidian kind of failure,” Joseph says. “The very unreliable narrator of ’Rip It Up’ comes off as a toxic monster, much like many of Machida’s protagonists, but in interviews Machida says they’re just regular people, the kind of people we all know.”

There’s a quality to the book, perhaps aided by the subject matter, that is reminiscent of writers of the Beat Generation. The reader is very quickly swept away by the flow of the prose and is given very few details to hang on to. Geography cannot be trusted, events contradict each other and the narrator is as lost as we are.

“It barrels along at a breakneck pace, with absolute disregard for convention or even comprehension,” Joseph says. “You just have to let it wash over you, and once you give in to its flow, it can take you to some pretty amazing places. Which is not to say it’s slapdash; quite the opposite. Machida is in total control of his craft. It’s raw and visceral and, in that way, instantly accessible, but you keep coming back to it again and again to tease out the hints of meaning layered in the sonic insanity. Also, it’s hilarious.”

Machida is an influential figure in Japan, but little known elsewhere. Originally from Osaka (he often peppers his writing with the Osaka dialect), Machida was the singer of Inu, a band that was one of the pioneers of Japan’s punk rock scene, but only managed one album in 1981 before splitting up. After a career as a musician and actor, he tried his hand at writing, winning various awards including the prestigious Akutagawa and Tanizaki literary prizes, in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

“The Japanese literary establishment has a tendency to take itself very seriously indeed, and Machida steadfastly refuses to play that game,” Joseph says. “So when he first came on the scene, I think it was a real breath of fresh air. He’s influential precisely because he is an outsider.”

Machida has been cited as an inspiration for prominent contemporary writers such as Hiroko Oyamada (“The Hole”) and Mieko Kawakami (“Breasts and Eggs”).

“His prose is totally fresh, which I think people picked up on in a lot of different ways. It’s experimental, with complete disregard for things like paragraphs, or the conventions of punctuation,” Joseph says. “But it’s also very sonic. He prizes rhythm and prosody over meaning, there’s (perhaps unsurprisingly) a real musicality to his prose.” Which, of course, makes it very difficult to translate. So why did Joseph take it on?

“I first learned about Machida from an eminent rakugoka (traditional comic storyteller), who turned out to be an ex-punk,” he says. “We hit it off, and he shared some of his favorite bands with me, including Inu. I was blown away — I’d been into Japanese punk for decades, but somehow I’d never heard them, and they instantly became my favorite band.

“It wasn’t until my last year of graduate school that I discovered the singer of Inu was also an author. I went to the university library, and the one book they had was ‘Kiregire.’ Since I was leaving academia to try my hand as a translator, I somewhat arbitrarily decided that this would be my first project. Little did I know what a mind-bending trip it would be. And six years later, here we are.”

Joseph’s own background in punk bands perhaps prepared him for entering Machida’s kaleidoscopic world, but his direction of travel isn’t quite so clear cut.

‘Rip It Up’ translator Daniel Joseph was an admirer of Ko Machida’s punk rock music before discovering that the artist was also an author.

“Over the years I bounced back and forth between school and playing in bands, until at the age of 34 I finally decided to go to graduate school and study medieval Japanese literature in earnest. So my earliest translations were all in the premodern realm. Life has a funny way of foiling our expectations, though, so instead of the lifetime of quiet hours spent in musty university libraries poring over ancient manuscripts that I had envisioned, I bailed on academia.”

Realizing his goal of getting “Rip It Up” published certainly hasn’t been a smooth path. Publishing tends to be a risk-averse industry and Machida’s work doesn’t easily fit into many readers’ expectations of Japanese literature. “From a business perspective, his work has also been a tough sell,” Joseph says. “Before Inpatient (Press) agreed to take the book, I was rejected by most major and minor publishers, with almost uniformly the same response: ‘It’s great, but it’s too weird for us.’”

Inpatient Press, based in Brooklyn, New York, is run by Mitch Anzuoni, who describes himself as the “executive janitor” of the independent publisher. It is the perfect home for Machida’s work.

“From the very first sentence,” Anzuoni says, “with its whirlwind of allusions and careening prose style, I knew immediately that this was a book that needed to be published, a book as degenerate as it is cogent.

“Mitch was on board immediately,” Joseph says. “Publishers often balk at novellas, not to mention bizarre and experimental ones, but these were all selling points in his eyes. He’s a true custodian of literature for its own sake.”

Thanks to Anzuoni’s enthusiasm, we now have “Rip It Up” in English, weirdness and all. Due to the pressures of the publishing industry, Japanese literature in translation can sometimes end up following tried and tested patterns, be it yakuza tropes, an endless parade of cats or off-beat quirkiness. “Rip It Up” opens the door to a more avant-garde, experimental kind of literature that is an important part of the literary landscape in Japan but about which readers in English are rarely afforded more than a tantalizing glance.