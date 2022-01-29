Hikaru Utada has long excelled at turning love, longing and loss into pop music that can soundtrack a listener’s life.

Since debuting in 1998 at the age of 15, Utada has become among the most successful — artistically and commercially — J-pop artists of all time. They did so by taking complicated emotions and transforming them into songs that soar in the moment and can linger for years, to the point of defining the sound of the late 1990s. Their songs were built for everyone.

“Bad Mode,” Utada’s eighth full-length album (and their first since announcing in June that they are nonbinary, preferring they/them pronouns), finds the singer-songwriter practicing self-care. The grand declarations of first love and fresh heartbreaks from their earlier albums are replaced with introspection and attention to the mundane yet meaningful aspects of daily life. Utada sings about therapy sessions and nights spent at home, but these entries lead to deeper reflections on the transience of life, romantic unease and the struggle for self-acceptance.

Hikaru Utada, "Bad Mode"







5 out of 5

The singer has been shifting toward looking inward for the past few years. Utada returned to J-pop in 2016 after a multiyear hiatus marked by a barrage of milestones in adulthood: the death of their mother, the birth of their child and a divorce from their partner. The album that emerged from that period, “​​Fantome,” offered rich instrumentation to back Utada’s rawest emotions ever recorded, with the artist swinging between uptempo escapism and emotional reckoning. Their 2019 follow-up, “Hatsukoi,” refashioned that pain for pop audiences, reminding listeners of Utada’s musical expertise.

“Bad Mode” bridges the two. Utada digs deep to reveal more about themselves — their joy, pain and anxiety — than ever before, but encapsulates it all with some of the finest songs of their career, finding balance between delivering hits reflective of a J-pop superstar and maintaining a melancholy side.

They achieve that happy medium by embracing electronic music. Alongside recent go-to collaborator Nariaki Obukuro, Utada works with contemporary producers on some of the most sonically adventurous work of their career. PC Music head A.G. Cook veers away from his usual fizzy pop in favor of using space on the rippling “One Last Kiss,” and adding a sense of unease via textural changeups on the otherwise darty, piano-guided “Kimi ni Muuchu.” Skrillex brings bass-drop rush to “Face My Fears,” while British artist Sam Shepherd (aka Floating Points) assists on three songs.

It’s Utada, though, who animates the album through their own personal exploration. As a songwriter and singer, they remain confident in their abilities. The title track punches forward with horn blasts and shifty percussion, all the while inviting listeners to catch a glimpse of a cozy pandemic-era evening with a romantic partner, complete with Netflix, Uber Eats and half a diazepam (“or we could roll one up / however the night goes,” they sing). They flip between English and Japanese as they play, and their 6-year-old son stops by to play violin.

Yet for all their personal development and desire to be there for others, the titular song ends with Utada revealing their worries: “Hope I don’t f–k it up / Hope I don’t f–k it up, again,” they sing. Growth doesn’t come easily, and in “Bad Mode” the artist constantly wrestles with their privileged status (“Not in the Mood”), longing for romance (“Find Love”) and the confusion of where Hikaru Utada the J-pop megastar ends and Hikaru Utada the regular human being begins (“Kimi ni Muchu”). There are no clear answers — maturity is never that simple — but that’s not the point. Utada digs into these moments and explores everything within.

The album ends with “Somewhere Near Marseilles,” a song boasting a narrative about Utada trying to plan a “rendezvous vacay” in Southern France with a special someone. What in theory could be solved in a WhatsApp message and visit to Expedia becomes a slow-burning acid house journey molded by Shepherd, over which Utada grapples with a fear of love. It’s euphoric and, musically, one of the finest songs Utada has ever shared. Like “Bad Mode” as a whole, the song highlights how personal growth takes time but the journey is worth the effort. By digging into personal uncertainty and sharing it with listeners, Utada comes out with a career highlight that’s fully theirs.

