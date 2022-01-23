Fuminori Nakamura is as brutally honest in person as he is in his prose.

“If I had never stumbled across fiction, I think my life would have been completely different. I might not even be alive right now,” the author says while discussing “My Annihilation,” the latest of his novels to be translated into English. “What saved me at that difficult time were novels that portrayed the dark side of human existence. I could carry on — the novels showed me that everyone has problems, so living is possible.”

My Annihilation, by Fuminori Nakamura

Translated by Sam Bett

264 pages

SOHO CRIME



It’s hard to think of anyone having problems like those of the protagonist in “My Annihilation,” but perhaps that’s the point. The author has made a career out of pushing the boundaries of existential horror, shining a light on the darkest shadows of humanity.

“The material from which I draw all my fiction is myself,” Nakamura says. “Sometimes I write of my actual experiences, slightly changed, or I use my experience as a starting point and grow the story from there. The material is myself.”

Having read Nakamura’s books, I’m boggled by this statement. “My Annihilation” delves into the psychological motives of a murderer, and his other novels are full of violence and trauma. When probed to clarify what he means, however, he doesn’t specify where he draws the line between reality and fiction. “I think it would prejudice the reader if I were to say what part of one of my novels is based on my experience and what is made up,” he says.

“I write novels like this because I live with the constant feeling of how difficult it is to live. I think every human being finds it difficult to live to some degree. Forcing cheerfulness can be really difficult. In fact, many people say the darkness of fiction can be healing,” he says with a laugh.

In the afterword to Sam Bett’s translation of “My Annihilation,” Nakamura writes that the story grew out of his earlier books “Cult X” and “Anata ga Kieta Yoru Ni” (which roughly translates to “On the Night You Disappeared”), and continues his interest in brainwashing and psychological manipulation. “Nakamura’s fiction is endlessly fascinated with the power of memory and its ability to control and overwhelm us in the present,” Bett says.

While all of Nakamura’s novels are set in the seedy underbelly of the criminal world, it would be a mistake to label him a crime writer. He writes about crime and criminals the way Albert Camus and Fyodor Dostoyevsky did — not for titillation or the thrill of a riveting puzzle, but for what it can tell us about the rest of society.

“I had the idea that by incorporating a real criminal case into my fiction I might be able to expand the breadth of the novel and depict the most hidden depths of human psychology,” he says of his choice to explore the case of real-life serial killer Tsutomu Miyazaki in “My Annihilation.” “I chose Miyazaki’s case because he is one of the most famous criminals in Japan and because he committed perhaps one of the most psychologically complex crimes.”

Bett likens reading Nakamura to “flipping over weed-choked rocks in swampy terrain,” adding that “we may be deeply unsettled by what we find, but turning over stones does not produce these horrors; it simply brings them out into the open.”

“My Annihilation” is not an easy read, for a whole range of reasons, not least because for a long time the reader is as confused as the characters are about what is going on.

“For most of the book, the reader is meant to be unsure of what events have gotten them to where they are, where things are heading, whose head they are inside, or who is in charge,” Bett says. “Much of the story is relayed through vivid recollections, but these memories are full of holes and scattered.” Consequently, it is almost impossible to talk about the plot without completely spoiling it.

“Although the structure of this novel is complicated, my intention is to write readable, accessible novels,” Nakamura says. He has certainly succeeded, as “My Annihilation” is a compulsive read. The confusion — what Bett calls a “constant embrace of the unknown” — is motivating, demanding that the reader doesn’t abandon the story, that we follow the protagonist through layers of meaning, multiple narrators with fractured identities and competing texts that crash into each other, overlapping and contradicting.

“What makes Nakamura’s worlds uncomfortable is the same thing that makes them unforgettable,” Bett says of the presumably difficult task of translating such a complex, dark novel. “A translator’s job is to witness the experience that the novel is creating and to re-create this experience as best we can.”

For a writer like Nakamura, this sounds like a particularly intense process, but Bett is undaunted by the pressure; he is now working on translating “Sono Saki no Michi ni Kieru” (the English title has yet to be decided, but it translates roughly as “Vanishing Up the Road Ahead” in Japanese), Nakamura’s novel about kinbaku (rope bondage used in S&M), set to be published in January 2023.

“I’ve sometimes had the experience of a lingering burden, the way a heavy bag can be felt in the muscles long after it has been set down,” Bett says. “The sensation of weight, or pressure, is a big part of reading Nakamura.”