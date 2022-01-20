Debuts don’t come much more pungent than Shinzo Katayama’s “Siblings of the Cape” (2019). With so many Japanese filmmakers content to be merely tasteful, it was hard not to get your feathers ruffled by a drama about a man pimping out his severely autistic sister.

For his follow-up, Katayama has managed to transition to a larger-scale production without losing his sting. “Missing” is a twisty, frequently audacious movie that had me teetering on the brink of my seat, wondering where it was going to head next.

Some of Katayama’s earliest credits were working as an assistant director for Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), and “Missing” has elements that will be familiar to fans of the South Korean heavyweight: the genre trappings, abrupt tonal shifts and social critique. That’s a good thing, incidentally.

Missing ( Sagasu )







4 out of 5 Run Time 123 mins. Language Japanese Opens Jan. 21

Jiro Sato gives a very lived-in performance as Satoshi Harada, a disheveled widower raising his teenage daughter, Kaede (Aoi Ito), in a rundown neighborhood of Osaka. He has the air of an overgrown child: Early in the film, Kaede has to collect him from a supermarket where he has been caught shoplifting, after finding himself ¥20 short.

When Satoshi suddenly disappears, everyone Kaede turns to for help tells her he’s unlikely to return, so she sets out to find him, with the impetuousness of someone with nothing to lose. She tracks him down to his old workplace, but the only person answering to his name is a bespectacled young man (Hiroya Shimizu) who looks strangely familiar.

Only later does Kaede realize that she’s seen the same face in police mugshots plastered around the city — one Terumi Yamauchi, a suspected serial killer with a ¥3 million bounty on his head.

From there, “Missing” becomes an increasingly intense ride, skipping back in time to reveal how Satoshi and Terumi’s paths first intersected, before hurtling toward a blackly comic denouement.

Katayama’s script, co-written with Kazuhisa Kotera and Ryo Takada, relies a little too heavily on coincidence to move the story forward, but his cast make up for the more obvious contrivances.

Sato isn’t the only standout: Ito is terrific as his headstrong daughter, whether chasing down her quarry on a pilfered bicycle, or spitting in the face of a nun from the local orphanage. She carries the film’s opening act, and when it switches focus to other characters, her presence is missed.

Toko Narushima is heartbreaking as Satoshi’s wife, left bedridden by a motor neuron disease before her death. “The Naked Director” star Misato Morita, playing one of Terumi’s would-be victims, suggests she should have a fruitful career as a character actor.

I wasn’t so sold on Shimizu’s serial killer, who’s the kind of house guest that leaves his hosts chopped up in cooler boxes. It’s a physically riveting performance, full of creepy, dead-eyed mannerisms, but he breaks the spell whenever he opens his mouth. Japanese viewers will spot the resemblance to a couple of high-profile mass murderers, and may find Katayama’s treatment a little glib.

However, this is an accomplished piece of work, and brilliantly entertaining. There are some bravura set pieces, with a final scene that’s likely to go down as one of the year’s best. Though the pandemic has made cinema-going feel like a risky exercise, “Missing” begs to be experienced with an audience.

