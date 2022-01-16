Meitei has come a long way from the chilly, ambient flavors of his 2019 album “Komachi.” That offering, released on Berlin label Metron Records, left us with a headful of fragile soundscapes and nature-inspired sculptures — much of it born of a ghostly lo-fi world.

“Kofu II,” on the other hand, is an evolution. As the sequel to his 2020 album “Kofu,” the sonic landscapes created here are richer; there is a weathered bounce to the proceedings, constructions that feel recognizable as opposed to hazy and formless.

For one thing, Meitei (real name Daisuke Fujita) makes pointed use of melodies and chord progressions, whereas the sounds of previous outings tended to wander. It results in a more legible and less shadowy outlook. As he describes in an Instagram post, the aim with “Kofu II” is to explore a middle way between the Japan of Tokyo — urban and outward looking — and the Japan of yesteryear — constant yet disappearing.

The track titles refer to historical and traditional touchstones, and the samples are unfamiliar but feel antique. That’s partially down to the ambient fuzz and vinyl crackle that accompanies most tracks, though many of the instrumentals and vocals seem to have been lifted from the mists of time. “Akira Kurosawa,” named after the celebrated film director, is a triumphant, aptly cinematic track that crescendoes into crashes of percussion and well-worn strings. The opening track, “Megumi,” features a whirlwind of whistles and frantic snippets of bass, all wrapped in the static of years gone by.

Vocals feature prominently; tracks “Ochimusha” (a warrior who has fled from battle) and “Yoshiwara” (a famed red-light district in Edo, now Tokyo) are prime examples of Meitei’s way with weaving voices through the glittering, faded sounds of his tracks. “Arinsu” (a variation of the Japanese verb “arimasu” associated with the district of Yoshiwara) features more chopped-and-screwed vocals.

Alongside the errant ambience, there are hints of hip-hop throughout. “Happyaku-yacho” — literally “808 towns” (pun perhaps intended), a term from the Edo Period (1603-1868) that refers to the rapid growth of towns in the capital — features thick overdriven guitar stabs over a medley of samples and tumbling soul-tinged basslines. It’s a celebratory banger. Likewise, “Shinobi” (the original name for ninja) pops with snappy bass and four-to-the-floor fizz, vocal samples adding to the measured frenzy of the track. “Ji” features a deconstructed beat, a structure of samples and decades-old dust.

That’s not to say that Meitei’s work is all boom bap — not at all. Often, almost always, there is no beat to speak of; sometimes gentle percussion is worked into the ambient aesthetic of the track. Mostly the rhythm does the talking. In “Tokaido,” this is done in a combination of nonchalant bounce of the koto, staccato bass and climbing flutes, resulting in a propulsive track that sparkles with the promise of travel. Elsewhere, the bold approach to rhythm creates a hypnotic atmosphere, as in “Saryo” (room for a tea ceremony) whose swaying, layered flutes, almost medieval in flavor, curl and warp the air. It’s simple and endlessly satisfying.

Essentially, similar stories are being told that have been brought into the flickering light of Meitei’s brazier ever since his first spook-filled record, “Kwaidan” (2018); “Megumi” nods to firefighters of the Edo Period; “Kaworu” names a fateful character from 11th-century classic “Tale of Genji.” Though the music can be interpreted differently depending on how or where you’re hearing it, or what you wind up associating it with, the song titles provide a foundation, a world to imagine as you drift to the music.

The second album in what promises to be a trilogy, Meitei’s latest release is an accomplishment for the producer. He beat-smiths without a beat, all the while creating the same meandering magic that he’s known for. “Kofu II” is not only more approachable for more listeners, it has given him a new lease on life.

