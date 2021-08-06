Event organizer Smash Japan announced today that Keigo Oyamada will not be performing at this year’s edition of Fuji Rock Festival, one of the largest annual musical events in Japan.

Oyamada was originally scheduled to perform on Aug. 20 as part of the band Metafive, and on Aug. 21 as Cornelius — his solo alias. The latter act was to come before headliner King Gnu on Fuji Rock’s main Green Stage on the Saturday of the event. After having been postponed last year, this year’s lineup features only domestic acts due to Japan’s borders being largely closed to international travel.

The news comes following a wave of public outrage toward Oyamada, after a 1994 interview with music magazine Rockin’On Japan resurfaced, which described him boasting about taking part in the abuse of classmates with disabilities. The musician apologized for his “heartless actions and words,” which did little to quell the anger, and subsequently resigned from his position on the creative team for the Olympics opening ceremony.

Fallout from the interview — which has long been public — has spread beyond Fuji Rock. Warner Music Japan announced last week that a scheduled Aug. 11 album release from Metafive — a Japanese supergroup also featuring Yukihiro Takahashi, Towa Tei, Yoshinori Sunahara, Tomohiko Gondo and Leo Imai — would be canceled entirely.

Fuji Rock is set to take place Aug. 20 through 22 at Naeba Ski Resort, Niigata Prefecture. Guitarist Seiichi Nagai and drummer Kenichi Shirane will join Metafive members Sunahara and Imai as special guests, and rock band The Cro-Magnons will take the stage before King Gnu.

For more information, visit en.fujirockfestival.com.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.