Popular Japanese actress Yui Aragaki, 32, and singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, 40, who together played the lead characters in a popular 2016 television drama, are set to marry, their agencies said Wednesday.

“We hope that we can support each other and accumulate prosperous time together,” the couple said a joint statement. In the drama “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu” (known as “We Married as a Job” in English), the plot saw Aragaki and Hoshino as a couple entering into a contract marriage.

The two again co-starred in a sequel that aired in January. The theme song by Hoshino, with its video featuring the cast dancing the “Koi Dance” (love dance), became a craze in Japan.

Hoshino is also known for singing one of the opening theme songs for the long-running TV anime series “Doraemon.”