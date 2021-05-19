Popular Japanese actress Yui Aragaki, 32, and singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, 40, are set to marry, their agencies said Wednesday, after co-starring in a 2016 TV drama in which they played a couple that entered into a contract marriage.

“We hope that we can support each other and accumulate prosperous time together,” the couple said a joint statement.

More recently, the two again co-starred in a sequel of the drama series “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu” (known as “We Married as a Job” in English), which aired in January.

The theme song by Hoshino featuring the cast dancing the “Koi Dance,” meaning love dance, became a craze in Japan, with its official video on YouTube having been watched 231 million times as of Wednesday evening.

Born in Okinawa, Aragaki, 32, started her career as a teen model and quickly rose to stardom after appearing in a TV commercial for Ezaki Glico Co.’s Pocky chocolate-covered biscuit sticks.

Known by fans as “Gakki,” she appeared in a number of popular films and TV series including the medical drama series “Code Blue,” featuring male Japanese idol Tomohisa Yamashita, among others.

Hoshino, 40, debuted as a solo artist in 2010 and has released many songs, including theme songs for the animated “Doraemon” TV series and movie.

Last year, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was criticized for joining the social media bandwagon in response to a short video “Uchi de Odoro” (Dancing on the Inside) posted on social media by Hoshino, who invited people to stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

After making a name for himself as a singer-songwriter, Hoshino expanded his career to include acting and writing books.