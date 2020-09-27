Actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, has died in apparent suicide, it was learned Sunday.

She was found at her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Sunday, investigative sources said. Takeuchi was sent to a hospital where she was confirmed dead, the sources added.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation and suspects that Takeuchi committed suicide.

Takeuchi's husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, 35, found her in a bedroom in the apartment around 2 a.m., according to the sources. No suicide note has been found.

Takeuchi received a number of film awards including the Japanese Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for three years in a row from 2004, according to her official website.

Takeuchi, a native of Saitama Prefecture, appeared in a number of television dramas and movies, including the "Asuka" morning drama series broadcast by NHK between 1999 and 2000, and "Sanada Maru," a taiga yearlong historical drama series aired by the public broadcaster in 2016. She also performs in a "The Confidenceman JP" movie that was released in late July.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency in Japan, please call 119 for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. For those in other countries, visit https://bit.ly/Suicide-Hotlines for a detailed list of resources and assistance.

