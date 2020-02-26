Feb. 26-June 14

Scottish-born Peter Doig grew up in Trinidad and Tobago and Canada, studied at the Chelsea College of Art and Design (now University of the Arts London) in the U.K. and has been based in Port of Spain since 2002. His landscape paintings, often described as romantic and uncanny, are inspired by scenes from films and places he has lived, and show the influence of modern painters, such as Gauguin, Matisse, Munch and Van Gogh.

This exhibition, Doig’s first solo show in Japan, explores the artist’s use of imagery and the imagination, and features early to recent works. Highlights include his large-scale masterpieces “Gasthof zur Muldentalsperre” (2000-02) and “Night Bathers” (2019).

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon., May 7. 03-5777-8600; www.peterdoig-2020.jp/en