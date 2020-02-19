Feb. 8-March 15

Female artists have struggled against discrimination throughout the history of art, and still do today.

As part of the “Art Link Tochigi 2019” project, and in conjunction with the “Japan Women’s Conference 2019 Sano,” this exhibition looks at 80 years of art and focuses on 30 works by pre and postwar female artists. Highlights on loan from the Tochigi Prefectural Museum of Fine Arts include “1966” (1966) by the internationally acclaimed artist Atsuko Tanaka, “Matsu 1” (2002) by contemporary artist Takako Azami and “Black and White Porcelain, Bowl” (c. 1962) by potter Lucie Rie (1902-1995). Also on show are related works from the Yoshizawa Memorial Museum of Art, Sano’s own collection.

Yoshizawa Memorial Museum of Art, Sano; 1-14-30 Kuzuu Higashi, Sano, Tochigi. Kuzuu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥520. Closed Mon. 0283-86-2008; www.city.sano.lg.jp/sp/yoshizawakinembijutsukan



Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Creative Women 1940s-2000s” at the Yoshizawa Memorial Museum of Art, Sano to give to readers. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Feb. 25.