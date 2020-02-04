'Konnichiwa Akachan' singer Michiyo Azusa dies at 76

Michiyo Azusa, known for singing “Konnichiwa Akachan” (“Hello Baby”) among other hits, has died. She was 76.

Azusa, whose real name is Michiyo Hayashi, was found dead when her manager visited her home Wednesday, according to her management office.

She made her debut after graduating from the prestigious Takarazuka Music School in Hyogo Prefecture.

She won the Japan Record Award in 1963 for “Konnichiwa Akachan,” which she first performed on an NHK television program that year. The lyrics of the song were written by late television and radio writer Rokusuke Ei.