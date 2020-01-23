Film / Reviews

'Romance Doll': A mature take on guys and dolls

by Mark Schilling

Contributing Writer

When I was playing Little League baseball in Barberton, Ohio, I would often pass by a run-down red-brick building on the way home from practice. Once, I peered inside an open door and saw workers making risque rubber goods, including water bottles with the face and naked figure of Marilyn Monroe (or rather a woman I imagined to be her). Noticing me gazing wide-eyed at the scene, the workers grinned conspiratorially and I scampered away.

Watching Yuki Tanada’s “Romance Doll,” which unfolds in a similar sex toy workshop, albeit one more technically advanced, I flashed back on this childhood glimpse of a hidden world. Based on Tanada’s own novel, the film gets laughs from its setting, while keeping its comedy sympathetic and droll rather than jokey and strident.

Also, when the story takes a serious turn, the transition is grounded in real-life observation, not lazy stereotype. And when it enters the fraught territory of medical catastrophe, it never jerks tears, though it earns them. Finally, in turning its hero into a Henry Higgins figure laboring over an inanimate Eliza Doolittle the film could have descended to the ridiculous, but instead becomes moving, haunting and inspiring. I won’t say why.

Romance Doll (Romansu Doru)
Rating
Run Time 123 mins.
Language JAPANESE
Opens JAN. 24

Our hero is Tetsuo (Issey Takahashi), a shy graduate who takes a job as a designer at the workshop strictly for the money. Before long, however, he becomes swept up in the ambition of his jittery, middle-aged senior, nicknamed Kin-kin (Yasuhiro Koseki, better known as Kitaro), to make the ultimate sex doll. But Tetsuo’s first attempt is greeted with scorn by the burly workshop boss (Pierre Taki). “This is rubbish — her boobs aren’t real,” he says, feeling up Tetsuo’s creation. Then Kin-kin has a brainstorm: Make a mold from the breasts of a real woman.

Enter Sonoko (Yu Aoi), who takes the mold-model job because she mistakenly assumes the workshop is making prosthetic breasts. She innocently believes she will be helping other women by offering her own to Tetsuo’s ministrations.

RELATED STORIES

He doesn’t disabuse her, even after they fall in love and marry — and even after the doll modeled on Sonoko becomes a bestseller, plunging Tetsuo into frenzy of work that lasts four years.

Meanwhile, progress keeps advancing and a new material, elastomer, threatens the dominance of Tetsuo’s favored silicone. More significantly, certain truths emerge that push Tetsuo and Sonoko to the verge of a breakup.

This may sound too heavy going for a movie about a guy whose goal in life is make better masturbation aids, but Tanada, who wrote the script, uses her offbeat premise to examine fundamental human issues with insights sharp and compassionate, specific and poetic.

In the end, Tetsuo and Kin-kin are craftsmen in a long, proud Japanese tradition, though in the local cultural hierarchy they rank near the bottom. And the folks at the workshop are good-hearted, salt-of-the-earth types, though the film acknowledges that they are not all upstanding citizens and flawless role models.

Kin-kin and the boss, I learned, are brothers in spirit to those workers at that long-ago Ohio rubber goods plant. But in “Romance Doll” fine Japanese workmanship wins out, as it should, even if the workmen will never get an invitation to an imperial garden party.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FILM STORIES

Rough roads: Hio Miyazawa (left) and Kisetsu Fujiwara star as lovers who split up and follow different paths in life in "his."
Actor Hio Miyazawa gives a voice to Japan's LGBTQ community in the new film 'his'
At some point in our lives, we've all searched for a sense of belonging. Some of us find it at home, others discover it abroad, while for some people, it lies within another person. In the 2019 ...
Finding closure: Serena Motola gives a raw performance as a young survivor of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 in "Voices in the Wind."
'Voices in the Wind': Loss and a haunting journey home
In the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011, many filmmakers spoke of how deeply the disaster had affected them, but few have tried to confront it head-on. Some of the most successful ef...
Secret earnings: Issey Takahashi's character, Tetsuo, initially keeps his job of crafting sex dolls from his partner in "Romance Doll."
'Romance Doll' shows there's a fine line between sex and love
Yuki Tanada is not easy to categorize, having undertaken the roles of actress, scriptwriter, novelist and director since winning the Pia Film Festival grand prize for her 2001 debut film, "Moru." A...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sex toy story: The premise for Yuki Tanada's film about a sex doll designer gets some laughs, but also offers sharp insights into human issues. | © 2019 "ROMANCE DOLL" FILM PARTNERS

, ,