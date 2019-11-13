Shintaro Miyake's "Traveling Carnival" (2019) | © SHINTARO MIYAKE

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'I Found Myself in the Traveling Carnival'

TOMIO KOYAMA GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

Contributing Writer

Nov. 16-Dec. 14

Tokyo-based contemporary artist Shintaro Miyake’s seventh solo exhibition at Tomio Koyama Gallery is based on the motif of a traveling carnival. Through the context of a carnival, Miyake’s works explore fundamental themes such as life and death, and self-awareness.

Highlights include works that feature engraved patterns onto drawing frames, text and images portrayed on acrylic boards and three-dimensional objects made of cardboard and clay arranged around canvas frames. These new forms of artistic expressions explore the artist’s unique style in which the two-dimensional and three-dimensional harmoniously intertwine and coexist.

Tomio Koyama Gallery; Complex665 Bldg. 2F, 6-5-24 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Sun., holidays. 03-6434-7225; www.tomiokoyamagallery.com/en

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ART STORIES

Maruyama Okyo's "Sketches Hand Scrolls (Scroll 1)" (1771-72), an Important Cultural Property
Maruyama Okyo's legacy of drawing from life
In his 1808 book, "Chronicle of Audacity and Timidity" ("Tandai Shoshinroku"), scholar and poet Ueda Akinari satirized, "When Okyo came on the scene, sketching from life (shasei) became po...
'Mina Perhonen / Minagawa Akira: Tsuzuku'
Nov. 16-Feb. 16, 2020 Akira Minagawa is a Japanese designer best-known as the founder of the clothing brand Mina Perhonen. Minagawa later expanded his business to the hospitalit...
Rendered detail of a new artwork by Daisuke Ida (2019)
'The Covered Finger'
Nov. 15-Dec. 14 Daisuke Ida is a Japanese contemporary artist whose artworks highlight various social issues such as income inequality and excessive productivity. Ida's recen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shintaro Miyake's "Traveling Carnival" (2019) | © SHINTARO MIYAKE