'I Found Myself in the Traveling Carnival'

Nov. 16-Dec. 14

Tokyo-based contemporary artist Shintaro Miyake’s seventh solo exhibition at Tomio Koyama Gallery is based on the motif of a traveling carnival. Through the context of a carnival, Miyake’s works explore fundamental themes such as life and death, and self-awareness.

Highlights include works that feature engraved patterns onto drawing frames, text and images portrayed on acrylic boards and three-dimensional objects made of cardboard and clay arranged around canvas frames. These new forms of artistic expressions explore the artist’s unique style in which the two-dimensional and three-dimensional harmoniously intertwine and coexist.

Tomio Koyama Gallery; Complex665 Bldg. 2F, 6-5-24 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Sun., holidays. 03-6434-7225; www.tomiokoyamagallery.com/en