G-Dragon, the leader of the South Korean boy band Big Bang, emerges after being discharged from the army in Yongin, South Korea, on Saturday. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

K-pop star G-Dragon, leader of Big Bang, ends military service as fans mob base

Reuters

Yongin, South Korea – Fans of the K-pop boy band Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service.

G-Dragon, 31, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, completed almost two years of mandatory military service and was discharged at the headquarters of South Korean Army’s Ground Operations Command in Yongin, southeast of Seoul.

He was originally scheduled to be discharged from a base near the border with North Korea, an area where officials are working to contain African swine fever, which affects pigs. The switch was apparently motivated by a desire to limit traffic in the area.

He had served about a year and eight months of mandatory military service applicable to all men in South Korea, which is still technically at war with North Korea.

About 500 Chinese, Japanese and other Asian fans, some of whom waited outside the military base overnight in chilly weather, cheered as G-Dragon emerged from the building around 8 a.m.

“Thank you for waiting,” said G-Dragon, who was wearing a dark brown military uniform and beret. “I will return to my job and faithful to my work.”

After brief remarks, he entered a black van and departed as fans took photos, waved and followed the van. He then held an event nearby with 3,000 fans.

Originally a five-member band, Big Bang, after debuting in 2006, often topped the South Korean music charts and gained a huge following before members began to enter mandatory military service in 2017.

Band mate Seungri left the band and retired from the music industry in March after he was accused of alleged sex bribery.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

"The Head of a Woman also known as La Scapigliata," an oil painting on wood, is displayed at the Louvre exhibition "Leonardo da Vinci" in Paris.
For Leonardo, painting was the 'queen of sciences'
Leonardo da Vinci, whose genius encompassed architecture, anatomy, mechanics, music and even party planning, is known first and foremost for his paintings, though he produced fewer than 20 of th...
Louvre visitors view "Salvator Mundi" at the exhibition "Leonardo da Vinci" in Paris.
500 years after death of Leonardo da Vinci, Louvre has blockbuster show
Leonardo da Vinci is the star in a blockbuster retrospective opening Thursday at the Louvre museum in Paris to mark 500 years since the death of the Renaissance master. Some 240,000 peop...
Wes Studi and Maura Dhu appear last year at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Studi will become the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar Sunday night at the Governors Awards.
Wes Studi to make Oscars history for Native American actors
When Cherokee actor Wes Studi was thinking about moving to Los Angeles to take a shot at being an actor in the 1980s, he asked a friend if it was a good idea. The friend said "why not? There aren't...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

G-Dragon, the leader of the South Korean boy band Big Bang, emerges after being discharged from the army in Yongin, South Korea, on Saturday. | REUTERS Fans of G-Dragon wait outside an army base in Yongin on Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , ,