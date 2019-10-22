Art / Openings In Tokyo

'The Beauty Between: East Asian Arts in an Age of Transition, 16th-17th Centuries'

THE GOTOH MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Oct. 26-Dec.8

Highlighting decades-worth of beautiful East Asian artworks from the 16th to 17th century — a period of social, trade and cultural change in Japan — this exhibition explores the diverse art techniques and expressions of the time.

Pieces on show include a displayed section of a 22-meter-long picture scroll by the early Edo Period (1603-1868) painter Tawaraya Sotatsu (1570-1643) and calligrapher, potter and artist Honami Koetsu (1558-1637). For the collaborative work, Sotatsu painted the deer motifs, while Koetsu transcribed 28 poems selected from the ancient and modern poetry anthology “Shinkokinwaka-shu.”

The Gotoh Museum; 3-9-25 Kami-noge, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Kami-noge Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.gotoh-museum.or.jp
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “The Beauty Between: East Asian Arts in an Age of Transition, 16th-17th Centuries” at The Gotoh Museum to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Oct. 29.

